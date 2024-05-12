"Lost respect for Reddick"; "Buescher is probably extra emotional": NASCAR fans divided over Tyler Reddick Chris Buescher incident at Darlington

Chris Buescher once again found himself on the wrong side of luck as Tyler Reddick, in an attempt to pass him for the lead, made contact because of which a third car took advantage. This meant Buescher, for the second week in a row, had a win taken away from his grasp.

After the race, the RFK Racing driver confronted Reddick on the pit road and expressed his frustrations. In a video posted by FOX, Buescher can be seen storming upto Reddick and confronting the #45 driver as Reddick immediately admitted his mistake.

Expand Tweet

However, NASCAR fans had a divided view of the incident. While a majority of them believed it was Reddick's fault, there were a few who believed it was racing incident and the 23XI Racing driver was innocent.

One fan wrote, "I lost so much respect for Reddick."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote, "Idk why Reddick thought that was gonna work."

One fan even went on to claim:

""Reddick is absolutely Talentless."

"It’s a racing deal. And Buescher is probably extra emotional after two weeks in a row of possible wins not happening. Reddick was great to take blame - hopefully it keeps their on track relationship in a good place," another fan claimed.

"Chris has gotten so insanely boned back to back races," another fan wrote.

"I totally get Buesher...but honestly a racing incident and Tyler definitely did not intend to take him out," said another.

Tyler Reddick immediately apologized to an angry Chris Buescher

As Chris Buescher confronted Tyler Reddick, the #45 driver admitted his mistake and insisted he didn't do it intentionally.

"The last thing I want to do is wreck your car. I could care less about mine. I'm sorry I f**ked up," Reddick told Buescher as per NASCAR.

However, the apology did not sit well with the #17 driver, who was frustrated and angry with Reddick. Buescher told Reddick how he doesn't have a win sticker on his racecar and it meant more to him.

“I need you to be better. We’ve raced each other just fine for so long," he added.

In another post-race interview, Buescher claimed that the one thing that was clear as day was that he "got wrecked." He mentioned how he's raced Reddick clean over the years and has tried to be "really respectful" about it.

But having said that, Buescher admitted that he had a chance to win the race for the second week in a row but got "used up", because of which he was pretty mad.