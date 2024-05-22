“Lot of guys worried about their future” - Bubba Wallace’s spotter weighs in on future of Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Team

Is Tony Stewart's NASCAR team, Stewart Haas Racing, dissolving? This was the question posed to Freddie Kraft, Bubba Wallace's spotter, amid the intensifying rumors of SHR employees looking for jobs for next season.

In response, Kraft, an industry insider, and co-host and fellow spotter on their podcast Door Bumper Clear, TJ Majors, condemned the current state of affairs at SHR, shared their takes on what the future looks like for the organization.

"I know I have a lot of friends over there and seems like anybody you talk to that works over there doesn't know if they have a job next year. There's a lot of guys worried about their future on that race team. It's a four team operation right now. It's a big undertaking," Kraft said. [41:45]

He claimed that with every rumor he comes across, the narrative changes completely, which makes it hard to understand "what the hell is going over there."

"Are they dissolving? I don't know. I don't think so. There'll be some remenants of SHR left whether they keep a charter or if a charter moves down the Fornula 1 shop. But it seems like everytime I talk to somebody else about it, the rumors change completely," Kraft added.

It's worth mentioning that a few months ago, Tony Stewart expressed his frustration with the lack of wins at SHR to Chattanooga Times.

The 3x Cup champion pointed to the "two miserable years in a row", claiming that he had grown tired of taking the blame "from everybody" about the lack of results. Stewart added that he has given his team the tools to do the job but they haven't delivered in the last two years.

Tony Stewart's comments would probably lead one to believe that SHR could be sold or dissolved soon. But TJ Major thinks otherwise.

Brad Keselowski's spotter doesn't think Tony Stewart will dissolve SHR

After Freddie Kraft shared his take on what could be in store for SHR, his fellow spotter TJ Majors, who spots for Brad Keselowski, also claimed that "it'll all turn out to be okay."

Majors mentioned how well Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Chase Briscoe are doing despite the circumstances their organization is in, deeming their performances and solid runs as "pretty impressive."

Having said that, Majors shared his disagreement with the way the management is dealing with the situation at Tony Stewart's team, claiming that he doesn't like what the employees are going through. Still, the spotter insisted that the future "will be good still."

"I don't think it dissolves. I think something happens, I think it'll work out," Majors added. [43:20]