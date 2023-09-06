"Lot to be proud of, long ways to go": Brad Keselowski sums up solid playoffs opener for RFK Racing

NASCAR Cup Series owner-operator Brad Keselowski is one driver-owner in the sport enjoying a much-needed swing in performance. Coming into the 2023 playoffs this season, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has both its entries in the postseason, with strong performances from its drivers.

Managing to make their way into the playoffs, Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Ford Mustang fielded by the team, as well as Keselowski's #6 Ford Mustang finished inside the top 10 during the first playoff event. The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway saw the two drivers finish in P3 and P6 respectively, with either having a chance to challenge for the victory on multiple weekends.

Elaborating on how his experience at "The Lady in Black" was last Sunday, Brad Keselowski summed up his 500-mile-long race in a post-race interview with NBC Sports and said:

"Up and down day all the way across the board. Just really really solid for us, scored stage points, third and sixth with our two cars and good momentum. Lot to be proud of, long ways to go."

Brad Keselowski elaborates on the upcoming challenges of the 2023 playoffs

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner and driver of the #6 Ford Mustang, Brad Keselowski, and his team's recent upswing has raised expectations around the team. Expected to now challenge in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs with both entries, Keselowski and Chris Buescher aim to go as far as they can considering the package they have at RFK.

The co-owner and driver of the team highlighted their car's strengths and weaknesses as the postseason progresses, with the upcoming 1.5-mile-long venues. RFK Racing's core strength lies at superspeedway style tracks as the the39-year-old elaborated in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"We seem to have really good cars for the superspeedways. The package that we have for the aero and the engines is really well put together and vice-versa for the flatter tracks, for the mile-and-a-half style tracks. That's going to be a challenge for us."

Watch Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher try and keep their positive momentum going for RFK Racing as the sport heads to Kansas Speedway next weekend. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval is exactly the sort of track where the team's weaknesses will be highlighted.

If RFK can manage to have a decent finish in the upcoming event at the track, it will indicate a genuine threat from the North Carolina-based racing outfit going forward in the year.