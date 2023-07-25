After being disqualified from victory last year, Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line at the Pocono Raceway, collecting his seventh victory at Pocono and his 50th career Cup Series win. This is a historic win since this victory also marks the 600th victory for Toyota in NASCAR Cup Series.

The Pocono fans expressed their discontent by booing loudly as Hamlin celebrated after crossing the finish line in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the 2.5-mile circuit. The race was stopped under yellow due to a last-lap collision elsewhere on the raceway.

Of course, Denny Hamlin's mood wasn't affecting with all the fans booing him. This is his second victory this season and he celebrated in style. Later, Hamlin shared a hilarious social media post, thanking the fans for all the "love".

In his debut season in 2006, Hamlin won both of the races at Pocono, and he later went on to win again in 2009, 2010, 2019, and 2020. In 635 Cup appearances throughout the course of his career, all with Gibbs, Hamlin has won 50 races.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson tangle at the Pocono Raceway

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. seemed to be in a duel for the victory, but Alex Bowman spun with 11 laps remaining when Hamlin came dangerously close to his back bumper and threw off the handling of Bowman's car.

... but we've got trouble behind the leaders! pic.twitter.com/R8CBoFB4FJ It's Hamlin to the lead!!!... but we've got trouble behind the leaders! #HighPoint400

On the restart, Hamlin chose to follow leader Larson in the outside lane, but he took advantage of the opportunity to pass Larson entering Turn 1. Larson was thrown against the exterior wall as Hamlin backed up the track and struck his door.

Justin Haley spun around and brought out a caution. Larson was visibly agitated and cautiously collided with Hamlin on the front stretch. Denny Hamlin went to win the race and Larson dropped back to 21 due to the damages on his car.

When asked about the final lap collision, Denny Hamlin stated that he left enough space for Larson and Larson "wrecked" himself. Kyle Larson on the other hand said he was "pissed" with Hamlin.