“Love to hear this”: Fans react as NASCAR teams up with Government Department for noble cause

NASCAR, along with the NFL, has joined forces with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for a campaign aiming to raise awareness about online CSEA, i.e., Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. Recently, journalist Jeff Gluck took to X and shared the news with the fans, who promptly reacted to it.

Here's what Gluck wrote in his post:

“Here’s a unique partnership for you: The Department of Homeland Security has teamed up with NASCAR and the NFL for a PSA “to increase public awareness of online child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Several fans reacted to the announcement. One of them said,

“Love to hear this!”

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote,

“Protecting our kids at all costs. Love this!!”

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions to Gluck’s post about the development:

“W,” a fan commented, implying that the news is a "win."

“Rare NFL dub,” another added.

“Waiting for someone to say this is "woke" lol,” a user typed.

Speaking of the initiative, Tom Bryant, NASCAR’s Vice President of Racing Operations, said (via DHS),

“NASCAR is proud to continue its support of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Know2Protect initiative that provides valuable resources to families across the country. This program represents an important commitment to helping ensure that parents and children know how to recognize and respond to potential threats online.”

This isn’t the first time NASCAR has partnered with the DHS. Last April, DHA launched the ‘Know2Protect’ campaign to educate families about online child abuse and ways to safeguard them. Notably, NASCAR, MLB, and the NFL had partnered with DHA for the same purpose.

NASCAR is one of the founding members of this campaign. Following its hosting of a training booth at Talladega Superspeedway last October, NASCAR reached out to its younger fans through the NASCAR Kids Club. According to reports, ‘Know2Protect’ is the “first federal government campaign” to prevent online CSEA.

NASCAR opts for “driver-centric” marketing focus in 2025

It was recently announced that NASCAR will reward its drivers for making efforts to popularize the sport each season. This initiative will provide financial bonuses ranging from thousands to a million dollars to drivers.

In a story by "The Sports Business Journal" from last December, it was mentioned that,

“The pool of money is expected to be in the low eight figures a year, sources say, possibly between $10M-$20M.”

The entire operation will be done through a new application, thanks to INFLCR, a leading athlete brand-building software company. Those who sign up for the initiative will be logged into the app.

From time to time, this app will notify the drivers about upcoming opportunities, such as interviews, podcast appearances, and other promotional events. The drivers can sign up for these opportunities according to their bandwidth and get rewarded once the job is done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback