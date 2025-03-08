"Love you mom": Ryan Blaney and siblings make mother Lisa Blaney's 60th birthday celebration a family affair 

Ryan Blaney celebrated his mother’s 60th birthday with a family dinner. The group of attendees, which included Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio and sisters Emma and Erin, posed for a group photo that the NASCAR Cup Series champion recently posted on Instagram.

It’s not clear exactly where Blaney and company went for dinner. Nevertheless, here is the post that Blaney shared with a caption that read,

“Mom’s 60th birthday dinner was special! Love you mom!”

Ryan Blaney hails from a family of racers. His father Dave used to compete in NASCAR back in the day, while his grandfather Lou was a modified dirt track racer. Blaney currently drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang full-time for Team Penske in the Cup Series.

2025 marks Blaney’s 10th year in the series and eighth driving for automotive tycoon and billionaire Roger Penske. He has 13 wins under his belt, with the most recent one coming at Martinsville Speedway in November 2024 en route to his second Championship 4 appearance.

As of today, Blaney sits second in driver standings with 114 points to his name. Next up for the Hartford, Ohio, native is the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 9, the race will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards. Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the event. After winning his last two starts at Atlanta and COTA, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is vying for a three-peat.

Ryan Blaney reflects on last year’s championship race and lauds his NASCAR team

Last year, Ryan Blaney had a shot at becoming a back-to-back Cup Series champion. He could have sealed the deal had he chosen the bottom lane on that final restart.

Blaney finished merely 0.33 seconds behind his teammate Joey Logano, who was then crowned the NASCAR Cup Series champion for the third time in his career. Recalling the same, Blaney told FOX Sports,

"There's a couple things I probably could have done different on the restart, because I had the option to choose fifth or sixth, and I chose sixth. I thought the top was going to be better and the bottom opened up for him (Logano)." (0:37)

Despite losing at Phoenix, Blaney and the No. 12 team held their heads high. He couldn’t have asked for a better team and, on that note, continued,

“We've had a really good last couple years. You know, I was proud of everything that everybody did all year. It's like, well, let's do it again.”(1:05)

In his previous three starts, Ryan Blaney has amassed one top-five and a pair of top-10s, leading 24 laps on the way. He is now vying for his first win of the season.

