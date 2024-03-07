"Loved you then, love you still" - Samantha Busch confesses her love for Kyle Busch in an adorable online post

NASCAR's celebrity couple Kyle and Samantha Busch recently capped off their romantic road trip, driving by the iconic Route 66, visiting numerous landmarks, and expressing their love for one another.

They left for the journey following the third race of the 2024 Cup Series season in Kyle's hometown Las Vegas, Nevada and explored the Western states before reaching Phoenix, Arizona. It is the destination for the fourth race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

Samantha Busch detailed their road trip adventures, writing that they stopped at the Hoover Dam, iconic Route 66 destination Kingman and Oatman before reaching their final stop. They were accompanied by their eight-year-old son Brexton and one-year-old daughter Lennix.

The couple also had a romantic getaway in the heart of Route 66, where Samantha expressed her undying love for her husband. She penned a note on Instagram reflecting on their memorable road trip, which read:

"Loved you then, love you still. Always have, always will. ❤️ This road trip has been full of memories already and I’m so glad we decided to do it ☺️"

The two-time NASCAR Cup champion also took to social media to post adorable pictures from the road trip.

"Good day on the road w the fam. Came across a cool lookout and fed some donkeys. Found Route 66, and no we didn’t get lost. Well maybe a lil, isn’t that right @SamanthaBusch," Busch wrote.

Kyle Busch will hit the track at Phoenix Raceway for the Shriners Children's 500 this Sunday, March 10.

Kyle Busch gets trolled by his wife Samantha Busch on Instagram

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver missed out on victory by 0.007 seconds in the second race of the season. He battled Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney to the checkered flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway but was classified third.

After missing out on a victory by a hair, Kyle Busch took to Instagram and claimed that he "needed a couple inches" more to win the race. The caption read:

"Can’t get much closer than that. Needed a couple inches📏. Fast @cheddarskitchen - @teamchevy 🎱 car today, excited about the strength we’ve shown to start the year💪🏻. Home turf next week🎰."

His wife Samantha quickly jumped on the opportunity to troll her husband online and wrote:

"I’ve been telling you that for almost 20 years 😜"

Kyle Busch later elaborated on the social media banter with his wife in an interview with TMZ, saying:

"I think I left the door wide open for those sorts of comments with how I scripted my text underneath my post, so she played that well."