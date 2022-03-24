"Lower finisher cleans all the windshields" - Kyle Busch's wager with driver for upcoming NASCAR Camping Truck Series

Kyle Busch, the veteran driver, and Chandler Smith, the 19-year-old young driver, made a friendly bet on this week’s Trucks race on Monday.

Smith challenged Busch for a friendly wager on Twitter and his boss accepted it. According to the Twitter bet, it was not clear if the winner between the two had to win the race. The loser, however, would clean the windshields of all the cars at Kyle Busch Motorsports.

On Twitter, Smith threw out a challenge to Busch for the first road course race of the season, stating that:

“Hey @KyleBusch… Since we’re both running @safelite Tundras at COTA this weekend, how ‘bout a friendly wager?”

Responding to the Tweet, Busch said:

“Lower finisher cleans all the windshields at @KBMteam next wk

Smith drives for KBM in the Camping World Truck Series. Earlier this month, he won the Las Vegas Truck Series race and last weekend in Atlanta finished 4th. Considering his form, the battle between Smith and Busch at the Circuit of the Americas is going to be even more exciting.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a DNF at last week’s Cup Series race. Heading to COTA, he will be one of the few drivers who will have the advantage to spend more time understanding the dynamics of 2022’s first road course track.

Busch will enter the 3.4-mile-long track on Friday for the Camping World Truck Series Race followed by the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday.

Kyle Busch's best performance of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Kyle Busch, the driver of the #18 Toyota Camry, finished 4th at Pennzoil 400, which was his best performance so far in the 2022 season. Even though Busch hasn’t won any races yet, he has shown consistent performances so far this season.

In the latest release points table of the 2022 Cup Series, he stands in 11th place with 136 points. The 36-year-old will look to win his first race of the season at COTA when the green flag drops on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C