‘Mad’ Austin Cindric humbled by Kyle Larson’s ‘care’ at Talladega

Austin Cindric said he and Kyle Larson are "good now" after the latter helped him big time at Talladega. The Team Penske driver claimed his and the organization's first triumph this season, and the #2 Ford driver thanked the Hendrick Motorsports rival for helping him at the "right times."

The NASCAR Cup Series returned from a one-week break at the Talladega Superspeedway and witnessed Cindric make a dramatic last-lap pass over Ryan Preece to punch his playoff ticket. Though the race winner turned in the fastest final pitstop to put himself in contention for the win, it might not have been possible if Larson hadn't pushed the #2 Ford in crucial situations.

As a result, Austin Cindric heaped praise on the HMS rival.

However, the same driver made Cindric "mad" at Atlanta. The #5 Chevy pilot attempted to pass the Team Penske ace, but a contact sent the latter spinning down the backstretch.

Nonetheless, Larson's pushes and most importantly, the final lap draft in Talladega helped Cindric edge Preece by 0.022 seconds.

"It definitely was not easy. I give a lot of credit, Kyle did a lot to take care of me, pushing me at the right times in the tri-oval. As mad as I was at him after Atlanta, I feel like we’re good now. That was great," Austin Cindric said via Speedway Digest.

Cindric has jumped eight spots in the Cup Series standings. He will head to the next race at Texas Motor Speedway ranked 14th.

Kyle Larson makes feelings known after coming up short against Austin Cindric

Kyle Larson- Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson had a remarkable day at Talladega. The 2021 Cup Series champion claimed his 67th Stage win, outperforming retired driver Martin Truex Jr. as the driver with the most stage victories in the Cup Series. Moreover, the HMS ace finished third at the tri-oval facility, marking his career-best feat at a superspeedway. The P3 finish became P2 after Ryan Preece's disqualification.

Larson started 25th. However, 60 laps into the battle, the Californian surged to the front and claimed the Stage 1 win. He braved 67 lead changes among 23 drivers and led three laps before lining his #5 Chevrolet behind Austin Cindric for a potential first win at a superspeedway.

However, the NextGen machine troubled Larson as he tried making his way through the pack. Reflecting on the same, the HMS ace wished "it was a little bit easier."

"I was a bit surprised at the end of the first stage that you were able to get the top lane going and get clear past the two inside lanes. It's just confusing sometimes when runs happen. I think we would all wish it was a little bit easier to kind of maneuver — not necessarily to maneuver, but like there at the end when you pick the pace up, it’s just two-wide racing, and really only the two guys on the front row have a shot to win," Larson said via Frontstretch.

Kyle Larson surged two spots in the standings and is now ranked second.

