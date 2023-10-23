After riding the wall in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. resumed his duties with NBC on Sunday and got to interview world-renowned rapper Pitbull, who happened to grace the garage area.

Miami's own Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, couldn't resist attending the NASCAR event in his backyard. The Trackhouse Racing team co-owner made his presence felt in the mile-and-half oval as he lit up the atmosphere with his upbeat persona.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also affected by Pitbull's cheerful aura when he and Jeff Burton interviewed the music icon ahead of the 4EVER 400. At the end of the pre-race exclusive, 'Mr.Worldwide' brought out the rapper inside Dale Jr., who cheered along saying "Dale" at the end of the interview.

The NASCAR ace later reflected on the interview as he wrote on X:

"This made me want to go straight directly to a bar with loud music and drink beer."

Pitbull, who recently released his latest album Trackhouse, thanked NASCAR fans for their unwavering support for his NASCAR and music ventures.

"I feel that Trackhouse and NASCAR together, man, it’s amazing what we’ve been able to do and that’s what like I said, we’re making history. So thanks to all the fans out there I say it all the time because it’s the truth without y’all there’s no Pitbull and definitely no Trackhouse, thank you," he said.

Although Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez weren't a part of the playoffs at Homestead, team owner Pitbull enjoyed the event at the 1.5-mile oval.

Dale Earnhardt Jr reveals his 2024 NASCAR Xfinity plans

The two-time NASCAR Busch Series champion made two starts in the Xfinity Series this season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his first start in the Bristol night race, where he had to retire and earned a top-five finish in his second start at the Homestead-Miami speedway.

The 49-year-old admitted he was physically tired after racing over 300 miles under the sun at Homestead and much preferred the night race. He revealed he would make a single start next season.

“That went so well, and I love the night race and the atmosphere there, that’s probably leading the pack right now, but only one next year, not two,” Earnhardt said.

He also added he wasn't able to extract the outright pace of his #88 JR Motorsports Chevy.

“The driver wasn’t at his best physically, I kind of got tired. Not doing this every week, my body’s just not conditioned, and I certainly don’t work out. (The car) might have been able to run second, third or fourth,” Earnhart said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also reckoned Kyle Larson could have won the race in his car.