Madyson drops 1-word response to husband Ricky Stenhouse Jr's NASCAR plans for son

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson, reacted to her husband's playful Instagram story showing their son behind the wheel of his No.47 Chevy. The lighthearted exchange came after the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Madyson and Stenhouse Jr. started dating in 2020 and got engaged a year later during a hike to Cathedral Rock in Sedona. They tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, on Independence Day, 2024.

On Sunday, April 13, Stenhouse Jr. tagged Madyson in an Instagram story and joked about getting their nine-month-old son into racing.

"Too soon @madysonjoye?😅🤣," he wrote

Bemused by the suggestion, Madyson shared the story with the following caption :

"Yep😖"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with his son Stetson. Source : @Instagram/madysonjoye

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified an impressive second at Bristol Motor Speedway, 0.013 seconds shy of pole-sitter Alex Bowman. Despite the strong qualifying effort, the No.47 driver failed to lead any laps at the 0.533-mile short track. He stayed inside the top 10 during Stage 1 but tumbled down the order in Stage 2.

As the checkered flag fell, the 37-year-old finished two laps behind the race leader at 22nd. The result left no mark on his standings, as he currently ranks 18th after nine starts and a single top-five finish.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife shares her son's "favorite" milestone

Madyson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, shared a heartwarming update of their son in an Instagram Q&A. She opened up on the little one's personality, revealing his growing curiosity and affectionate nature.

On Sunday, April 13, Madyson began a Q&A session in her Instagram stories when a user asked about Stetson's favorite milestone. She replied:

"There are so many🥹. Seeing his personality develop has been really cool. He is so curious. Loves to crawl around and see what everyone's doing. Lately he's become a big mama's boy and always wants me to hold him and I secretly love that🥰."

Madyson Joye's story on her son's favourite milestone. Source : @Instagram/madysonjoye

In a follow-up story, another user asked about her plans for Stetson's first birthday.

"I've been working on ordering party things already🤩. Can't believe it's coming up soon🥹," Madyson wrote.

Madyson Joye's story on her son's first birthday. Source : @Instagram/madysonjoye

Madyson holds a Master's degree in Organisational Communications from Ohio State University and currently serves as a communications manager for the driver's advisory council. She first crossed paths with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while working as a manager in Richard Childress Racing. As such, she supports his husband's career on social media, often sharing highlights from his race weekends.

The couple also owns a 300-acre ranch in North Carolina called "Slide Job Ranch". Housing miniature donkeys, longhorns, and a highland cow, the pair actively share their experiences with the animals on social media.

