Major announcement as NASCAR Xfinity Series rebrands into NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starting 2026

The Xfinity Series will be renamed to the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026. The two American giants have partnered up in a multi-year deal to rebrand the second-tier championship.

Ad

The current Xfinity Series name was adopted in 2015 when Comcast became the title sponsor for the championship. Since then, this name has stayed in the field for over a decade.

Wth the existing primary sponsor deal coming to an end after the 2025 season, the Springfield-based automotive part retailer will have a slice of the racing action by joining hands with the stock car racing championship.

Sharing his thoughts on the massive deal, NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell said, via NASCAR's Official Website:

Ad

Trending

"Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people. This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades."

Ad

On the other hand, O'Reilly Auto Parts President Brent Kirby shared his take on the agreement and said:

"Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR — teamwork, enthusiasm and dedication. You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service. We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running."

Ad

Meanwhile, Xfinity will remain a premier partner in the Cup Series and continue to sponsor the fastest lap bonus point in all three national series.

How many title sponsors has NASCAR's second-in-line championship gone through over the years?

O'Reilly Auto Parts will be the second-tier stock car championship's fourth title sponsor since its inception. Before this, its predecessors have had varied timelines in the series.

Ad

Anheuser-Busch was the first title sponsor, under which the championship was rebranded to the Budweiser Late Model Sportsman Series in 1982-83. In the following year, it was changed to Busch Grand National Series, before the "Grand National" phrase was omitted from 2003 onwards.

This foundational sponsorship came to an end in 2007, with Nationwide Insurance coming over to become a title sponsor. This resulted in the rebranding of the championship to the Nationwide Series from 2008-14, before Comcast arrived in 2015, forming the Xfinity Series.

Thus, O'Reilly Auto Parts will be the fourth badge under the second-tier championship runs. With over 30 cars slated to take the field next year, the CW Network will remain the exclusive broadcaster for the newly rebranded series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.