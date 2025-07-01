Major news from Trackhouse Racing as they ditch Daniel Suarez from 2026 plans

Trackhouse Racing has announced that Daniel Suarez will not return to the team next year. The Mexico-born driver will be leaving the #99 Chevrolet after a five-year stint, which started when the team acquired Chip Ganassi Racing.

Suarez became Trackhouse Racing's first driver before Ross Chastain joined the organization in 2022. The 33-year-old brought the #99 car to the victory lane twice - first at Sonoma Raceway in 2022, followed by Atlanta Motor Speedway last year.

This year, the Mexican-American driver has been struggling to score good points. After 18 races, he ranks 29th in the points standings with one top-five and three top-10s. Unfortunately for him, he has five DNFs, including at the most recent race at Atlanta last Saturday.

Ahead of the Chicago street race, Trackhouse Racing officially confirmed that Suarez will be out at the end of the season.

“NEWS: @Daniel_SuarezG will not be driving the No. 99 in 2026,” NASCAR wrote on X.

So far, Daniel Suarez is the only Trackhouse Racing driver without a win this year. He still has eight races to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, starting in the Chicago street race, scheduled for July 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

“The best is ahead”: Daniel Suarez on leaving Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez shared his thoughts on exiting Trackhouse Racing at the end of the 2025 season. He underscored how the Concord-based outfit made progress throughout the years before wishing the team the best moving forward.

In an X post, the Monterrey, Mexico native wrote:

“Trackhouse and I have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2025 season. I've had some of the best years of my Cup Series career at Trackhouse. We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends. We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021 and in just a couple of years we were winning races and running upfront on a weekly basis.”

“Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change and we have agreed to each go in our own direction. I wish Trackhouse nothing but the best, this 99 team will always be special to me. And like I always say, the best is ahead!”

Trackhouse Racing hasn't announced a replacement driver yet. The team currently fields Ross Chastain in the #1 Chevrolet, rookie Shane van Gisbergen in the #88, and Daniel Suarez in the #99.

