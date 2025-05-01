Major update on Connor Zilisch as JRM issues statement on his playoff status

Good news for Connor Zilisch and JR Motorsports (JRM). On Thursday (May 1), Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JRM announced that NASCAR has granted Zilisch a playoff waiver to remain qualified for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

The waiver approval came after Zilisch, who was ruled out from this weekend’s Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway, sustained a lower back injury during a hard wreck on the final lap at Talladega Superspeedway last week. Missing the Texas Xfinity race may have impacted his regular-season standings, but now a waiver allowed him to stay in playoff contention.

In a post on X, JRM released a statement about Zilisch’s Xfinity Series playoff waiver and playoff status.

JRM said in a statement:

“Connor has been granted a playoff waiver by NASCAR and remains qualified for the 2025 NXS Playoffs.”

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will fill in for Zilisch in the #88 JRM Chevrolet for Saturday’s (May 3) Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas.

“Kyle Larson will sub for Connor Zilisch behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Zilisch continues to recover from a lower back injury sustained last weekend at Talladega.” JRM released a statement regarding the replacement for injured Zilisch.

Connor Zilisch has already locked his spot into the playoffs, thanks to his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In addition to the second career victory, he has scored three top-10s and three poles in the first 11 races this season so far. He stands sixth in the Xfinity Series drivers' standings with 299 points.

“Grateful to be up and walking” – Connor Zilisch on his Talladega crash

Rookie Connor Zilisch was leading last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway on the final lap when he got turned while trying to block a run from Jesse Love, and as a result, his #88 car spun hard into the inside wall. The impact was huge. However, he was released from the infield care center, and in the post-race interview, he clarified that he was fine.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie said about the hard wreck (via motorsports.com):

“That was one of the wrecks when you move the legs and make sure everything feels okay afterwards. Very grateful to drive safe JR Motorsports race cars. We were in the right spot. I haven't really watched it close enough to see what happened, but grateful to be up and walking”

After this Saturday’s Texas race, the Xfinity Series has a two-week break, which means Connor Zilisch will have additional time to recover from the injury before the series returns at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24.

