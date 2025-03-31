Major update as Jim France elevates Steve Phelps to NASCAR's first commissioner in historic move

NASCAR announced a major change to its hierarchy as former President Steve Phelps was promoted by NASCAR’s Chairman and CEO Jim France. A new position was created for the former NASCAR President, who will now serve as the NASCAR Commissioner. Former NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell will be replacing Phelps as the President of the stock car racing association.

Steve Phelps became the fifth President of NASCAR when he was promoted in 2018. After seven successful years that saw NASCAR grow internationally, Steve O’Donnell will take over his reins as the sixth President of the series.

NASCAR chairman Jim France hailed Phelps and O’Donnell’s commitment to NASCAR which has grown the series in the last few years, and suggested that their combined expertise in the new roles will further solidify NASCAR’s place. In a public statement released on March 31, 2025, France said,

“We are thrilled to name Steve Phelps as NASCAR’s first Commissioner. His leadership, professionalism and well-earned respect from across the sports industry speak to his unique value for the sport.”

“With more than 50 years of expertise between them, both Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell bring tremendous expertise, stability and a commitment to the bold racing innovations that will continue to serve fans, teams and stakeholders for many years to come,” he added

Phelps' new role will see him look after all the ventures owned by NASCAR, which includes all levels of stock car racing series owned by NASCAR, the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship, and the 15 circuits owned by the association.

Phelps joined NASCAR in 2005 and is currently in his 20th season with the association. The new role will also see Phelps move away from day-to-day operations of the series, and overlook the strategic growth and international expansion of the series.

“I’m honored”: Steve O’Donnell on replacing Steve Phelps as the NASCAR President

Steve O’Donnell joined NASCAR over three decades ago in the early 90s and has contributed most of his life’s work for the stock car racing association. O’Donnell moved up the ladder and worked in various roles which included marketing, to working as the head of operations. As he steps in to fill in the void left by Steve Phelps, he said,

“It has been a privilege to help bring our sport to those fans through incredible new venues and innovative engaging content that showcase the best racing in our storied history.”

“I’m honored to continue that mission and build upon the collaboration and innovation with our teams and partners to deliver the best racing to sports fans everywhere,” he added

Steve O'Donnell’s new role will see him look after all aspects of NASCAR which will include operations, competition, and commercial business.

