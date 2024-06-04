Major update on Kyle Larson as NASCAR announces decision on HMS driver's playoff eligibility

NASCAR has finally announced the verdict of Kyle Larson's playoff waiver request with the officials granting him eligibility to fight for the drivers' championship this season.

Larson missed the Coca-Cola 600 during his Double duty attempt, ruined by inclement weather conditions in Indianapolis and Charlotte. He arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in an attempt to complete the race, however, the race was shortened due to rain.

Hendrick Motorsports had submitted a waiver request to NASCAR, with the governing body taking a long time to arrive at a decision. The drama surrounding the waiver request has finally reached a climax as NASCAR announced on June 4 that Kyle Larson was eligible for the playoffs.

Elton Sawyer, Senior Vice President of Competition, said in a media session that there was a lot of internal discussion surrounding the decision. Sawyer explained that Larson's efforts to attempt the Coca-Cola 600 despite missing the start of the race, swayed the decision in his favor.

"We didn’t take it lightly. There was a lot of discussion internally. … We ultimately landed at giving Kyle a waiver. Essentially our decision-making was, although we had the inclement weather in Indianapolis as well as Charlotte, Kyle made every attempt to get to Charlotte. He was standing in the pit box with his helmet on ready to go," Sawyer said (via NASCAR.com)

Kyle Larson and the top bosses at Hendrick Motorsports prioritized to run the rain-delayed Indy 500, over the NASCAR's crown jewel race. Larson finished P18 in his maiden IndyCar start and flew back to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Xfinity Series veteran Justin Allgaier subbed in for Larson, starting the Coca-Cola 600 in the #5 Chevy. When Larson reached the track, NASCAR had red-flagged the race, as he geared up to take over from Allgaier, who was running P13. The race was never restarted, with only 249 of the 400 laps completed.

Although Larson ended up missing the Coca-Cola 600, his efforts to reach the track and complete the race have saved his 2024 NASCAR campaign.

Elton Sawyer explains NASCAR's landmark decision in Kyle Larson's case

The NASCAR SVP elaborated that the governing body was in uncharted waters with Kyle Larson's case. He said that they had given out waivers for medical reasons in the past, but Larson's case was unprecedented.

Sawyer said that Larson missing a Cup Series event to attend another race complicated the matter. He added that many differing opinions were presented, but he believes NASCAR has ultimately landed at the right decision.

"This was without a doubt uncharted waters for us. In the past those waivers have been given mostly for medical reasons. … This one was unprecedented in that we had a driver miss one of our races, a championship event, to be at another event. That’s why it took as long as it did."

With two victories and seven stage wins, Kyle Larson is a championship favorite and will fight for the driver's championship this season.