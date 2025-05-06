Major update from RCR as Kyle Busch signs multiyear sponsorship extension with top law firm

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Busch’s Richard Childress Racing (RCR) team on Tuesday (May 6) announced that Morgan & Morgan has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team as a part of a multi-year deal.

Ad

Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race.

Moreover, the largest injury law firm will serve as primary sponsor for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series season when he competes in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a statement, the managing partner of Morgan & Morgan, Dan Morgan, is excited and looking forward to extending their partnership with Richard Childress’s owned team. Here’s what Morgan said:

“Richard Childress Racing has been an incredible partner to us for the past two years, and we’re thrilled to be able to extend our partnership. RCR and their drivers share the same values and passion that we do as a firm in giving back to the community, and we’re excited to continue to work together. We know that Kyle has some of the best fans in NASCAR, and we’re excited to see him continuing to represent Morgan & Morgan on the track beginning with Darlington Raceway in August.”

Ad

The largest injury law firm has been associated with RCR since 2023 to become the first race team trial injury company to partner with NASCAR’s top-tier series team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The other sponsors of Kyle Busch’s for this season include Zone Nicotine Pouches, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Rebel Bourbon, BetMGM, Bank OZK, Lucas Oil, NicoKick.com, 7-Eleven, FICO, Mark III Employee Benefits, Global Industrial, and Lenovo.

“Look forward to building additional success together” - Kyle Busch's team on multiyear extension with Morgan & Morgan

Last year, Morgan & Morgan was the primary sponsor for Kyle Busch at the Darlington Summer race, when the #8 driver engaged in a thrilling final lap battle with Chase Briscoe before finishing in second place.

Ad

In a team release, the chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, Richard Childress, said:

“We pride ourselves on innovative partnerships and look forward to continuing our relationship with Morgan & Morgan. The firm’s family focus and commitment to the communities they serve aligns well with the way we operate our team. We value their support and look forward to building additional success together.”

As of now, neither RCR nor Morgan & Morgan has mentioned for which races they will serve as a primary sponsor for the former Cup Series champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.