“MAJOR WIN!”: NASCAR influencer gives an elated reaction as iRacing’s NASCAR 25 adds a fourth series

NASCAR's social media team announced the addition of the ARCA Menards Series to its new video game, NASCAR 25, the first console game produced by iRacing. The newest addition to the game also caught the attention of a prominent NASCAR influencer.

NASCAR's social media team took to X on Wednesday morning to share what series will be featured in the new game, including the latest addition in the ARCA Menards Series. It wrote:

"One game. Four series. Unlimited possibilities. NASCAR 25 will feature the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, CRAFTSMAN Truck and ARCA Menards Series."

Taylor Kitchen, a NASCAR influencer who is the host of the "Above the Yellow Line" YouTube show, took to X to express her excitement in the ARCA Menards Series being added to the game as well as her overall enthusiasm for what NASCAR 25 could be. She wrote:

"MAJOR WIN! I’m feeling really optimistic—NASCAR 25 is shaping up to be an absolute BANGER! 🔥🏁"

The ARCA Menards Series joins a NASCAR console game for the first time in history. Per iRacing.com, the game is set to release in the fall of 2025. The game will feature drivers from all four of NASCAR's major touring series as playable drivers.

The game will also provides features such as "career mode," where a player will start in the ARCA Menards Series and through things like signing contracts, earning money, and hiring staff, will look to eventually become a multi-time Cup Series champion. NASCAR 25 will also feature modes such as quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer. The game's specifics regarding cars, drivers, and teams will be released at a later time.

NASCAR introduced the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series amid COVID-19 postponement

Back in March 2020, the NASCAR season was put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, postponing the season indefinitely. In the meantime, NASCAR still had TV time to fill, and thus introduced the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

The Pro Invitational Series was a series of iRacing sim events that NASCAR organized to fill the place of the races that were originally scheduled before the pandemic. While race fans didn't have actual NASCAR to watch on the weekends, they got to tune in to watch NASCAR's best compete in the realistic racing simulation world of iRacing.

NASCAR put on eight Pro Invitational Series races that featured drivers from all of the sport's top series and even retired Hall of Famers that included Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bobby Labonte, and Jeff Gordon. The races were broadcasted by NASCAR on FOX with broadcasters Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Gordon on the call just like an ordinary race.

William Byron won the most by winning three of the virtual races while Denny Hamlin won two. The series ended once NASCAR was able to return to racing amid the pandemic in May 2020.

