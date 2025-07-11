Major WWE Icon Triple H reacts to NASCAR’s video of Kyle Larson spitting wine during victory celebrations

Triple H, a huge WWE figure and a Hall of Fame inductee (Class of 2025), recently reacted to a video of Kyle Larson celebrating victories in his trademark entrance style. He said that he had never thought of doing it with wine.

Triple H, who was born as Paul Michael Levesque, is one of the household names in professional wrestling, and he is also one of the top executives at WWE. Levesque was born on July 27, 1969, and was training as a wrestler during the early 1990s before eventually rising to prominence in WWE during the Attitude Era as a founding member of D-Generation X. During his nearly thirty-year in-ring career, Levesque became a 14-time world champion, winning the WWE Championship nine times and the World Heavyweight Championship five times.

Triple H reacted to Larson's victory celebration video shared by NASCAR on X.

"Never thought of doing it with wine…"

In 2025, Larson has shown terrific form, winning three Cup Series races and finishing in the top ten multiple times with an average finish of around 12th. He led 411 of 500 laps in the Bristol race, one of his best overall performances, leading the most laps. Larson's style of driving (aggressive) and racecraft has been called out and praised, and he continues to be an important cog in Hendrick Motorsports' championship pursuit.

In addition to his achievements on the track, Larson's career illustrates his adaptability and versatility as a driver competing at various levels in the NASCAR system and even in sprint cars. He has also accomplished winning at least one race per year for 19 years in a row, confirming his continuing excellence and competitiveness as a driver.

Kyle Larson opens up on the importance of “being in great shape”

Kyle Larson has emphasized the critical importance of maintaining peak physical fitness to handle his demanding racing schedule, especially during the busy month of May. At 32, Larson competes more than most drivers across multiple series, including the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, sprint car events, and the Indianapolis 500. He highlighted that staying in great shape through regular workouts, physical activity, and a somewhat healthy diet is essential to endure the intense travel, practice, and racing commitments he faces.

"Nobody races as much as me, so I think there's something to be said to that, being in great shape," Kyle Larson said. "And also when I'm not racing, I try to stay physically active and working out, doing those things and try to eat somewhat healthy." (via Bob Pockrass)

In 2024, Larson led the Cup Series with six wins, 1,700 laps led, and 15 top-five finishes, showcasing his consistency and speed, though he finished sixth in the final standings. He has also won prestigious events such as the 2019, 2021, and 2023 NASCAR All-Star races, along with crown-jewel victories like the 2021 Coca-Cola 600, 2023 Southern 500, and 2024 Brickyard 400.

