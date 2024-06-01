"Making me feel super special": Samantha Busch on getting early birthday love from Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha celebrated her birthday on Friday, May 31, a day before her actual birth date (June 1). She posted a series of pictures of the joyous occasion with her friends and her husband.

Samantha and the #8 Chevy driver for Richard Childress Racing, Kyle have been married for almost 14 years. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2010, at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral. They are parents to two children. Their first child, Brexton Locke Busch, was born on May 18th, 2015, and on May 10th, 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Lennix Key Busch.

Kyle Busch recently celebrated his wife's 38th birthday in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with their friends. Samantha took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday party and captioned the post:

"About last night, feeling celebrated and loved by all my people ☺️ Thank you @rowdybusch for making a girl feel super special 😘 My actual bday is June 1 but why wait let’s get the party started 🩷🩷"

Samantha also shared a story on her Instagram handle indicating an early start to her birthday celebrations with two cupcakes and Champagne glasses.

"Starting early," captioned Samantha on the post.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story

Samantha Busch was born on June 1, 1986, and is a native of Indiana. She is a graduate of Purdue University situated in Indiana. Apart from being a racing wife, Samantha is a lifestyle blogger, author, entrepreneur, and IVF advocate.

How did Kyle Busch and Samantha first meet?

Back in 2007, when Samantha was a student at Purdue University, she was sent to work for Chevrolet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by her promotional model agency. It was her first time on any racetrack.

Over that weekend in Indianapolis, Samantha was approached by a lady and asked if she wanted to go for a ride in a Chevy Impala, an offer that she couldn't refuse.

Samantha then told about Kyle Busch's side of the story in a post on her Instagram account.

"He saw me from afar and asked his pr lady to ask if I wanted a ride! So needless to say I hopped in the car and the first thing I said when I saw him in his Chevy tee and ice cold car was 'wow you got a way better assignment then I did'. He looked at me funny assuming I knew who he was and we were off," she said.

"I did most of the talking, big surprise, and then invited him to hang out with a group of us going out that night to which he declined bc he had to work. Little did I know he had a truck race. So I thought that was the end of that until Mr. Shy had someone ask me for my number," Samantha added.

Here is the rest of the story that Samantha penned on her Instagram account:

After this interaction, the couple started texting for a few months before meeting each other and the rest in her words "is history".