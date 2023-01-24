Malcolm in the Car now as Frankie Muniz joins NASCAR as race car driver

Actor Frankie Muniz, who is best known for playing the title character in the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, recently announced that he will compete as a full-time race car driver in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series.

The 37-year-old will drive the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. He will make his debut in the season’s opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023, marking a new chapter in his career after swapping acting for his dream of driving at NASCAR’s highest level.

The ARCA Menard Series is a NASCAR-owned stock car touring series viewed as a minor league of stock car racing, often used to prepare drivers for the stock car racing’s highest levels, the Cup Series. The ARCA Menard Series ranks just below NASCAR’s second and third tiers, the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Following the announcement, Rette Jones Racing shared a post on social media from Daytona International Speedway, where Frankie Muniz can be seen racing and testing his #30 car.

The New Jersey-native grew up a race fan and has been driving competitively since 2000s, competing in the Atlantic Championship for three seasons with a best finish of fourth and also racing in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race at Long Beach.

Over the past few years, he has raced stock cars on the West Coast and has openly expressed interest in racing in either NASCAR or ARCA in 2023.

Frankie Muniz spoke about joining NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series

Speaking about competing in the NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series, Frankie Muniz said it was his dream to pursue racing in NASCAR as he has wanted to run in the series since childhood. He also said that it’s important for him to work with a team that is aligned with his long-term goals to develop himself as a full-time driver.

In a statement, Muniz said:

"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver."

"I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

Frankie Muniz’s Rette Jones Racing is co-owned by Canadian racer Terry Jones and former ARCA championship-winning crew chief Mark Rette.

