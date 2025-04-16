Malcolm in the Middle fame Frankie Muniz’s wife gushes over ‘clingy’ but ‘cute’ son in latest IG story 

On Tuesday, Frankie Muniz’s wife, Paige Muniz, shared a sweet moment on her Instagram story featuring their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz. The video shows Mauz clinging to Paige as she records the tender moment.

In the clip, young Mauz is seen with his arm around his mom while gazing ahead, possibly at the television.

“When he clingy, but he cute,” Paige Muniz wrote in the Instagram story.

Paige Muniz's story on Instagram (Source: Instagram, @pogmuniz)

Frankie and Paige Muniz became parents in March 2021 when they welcomed their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz. Mauz has been a central part of their lives since, often appearing in photos and videos shared by both parents.

Frankie Muniz has spoken publicly about how fatherhood changed his life. In the early days, he struggled with leaving Mauz even briefly for work. When Mauz was just six months old, the actor had to be away from home to film The Surreal Life. He described the experience as emotionally difficult.

As shared via People, in 2023, Mauz experienced a medical issue that led to multiple hospital visits. Frankie updated fans during that time, revealing that their son was being kept in for observation and additional tests.

Mauz recovered, and Frankie later said he was grateful to have learned what was needed to help his son stay healthy.

Since becoming a father, Frankie Muniz has also spoken about how Mauz inspired him to return to racing professionally. He wanted his son to see him chasing his dreams and working hard for something meaningful.

"It hit me when I had my son,” he said (via People).

“I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about."

Frankie and Paige have also taken Mauz on trips across the US to meet both sides of their families. From pumpkin patches in New Jersey to farms in Pennsylvania, they’ve made sure their son stays connected to where they come from.

Frankie Muniz’s real feelings about his character Malcolm in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

In an interview with People.com released in February 2025, Frankie Muniz opened up about how he really feels about the character that made him a household name.

Speaking ahead of the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, the actor revealed that it wasn’t until he and Paige watched the series years later that he gained a new perspective on Malcolm. He shared that after finishing all the episodes with his wife, she jokingly told him that he was literally Malcolm:

"'You weren't acting at all. You are literally Malcolm.' I don’t know how to take that because Malcolm sucked. He was the worst character on that show!”

Despite his harsh critique of the character, Frankie Muniz said he’s excited for the revival. He confirmed that talks about the reboot had been ongoing for about a decade, especially between him and co-star Bryan Cranston. Now, it’s officially happening.

Muniz shared that he recently did chemistry reads for the new series, which will introduce fresh characters alongside the original cast.

The revival is part of Disney+’s upcoming projects, celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary. According to the platform’s announcement, the new episodes will bring back Malcolm and his family for a four-episode event centered around Hal and Lois’s 40th wedding anniversary.

Muniz said returning to the set with original creators Linwood Boomer and Ken Kwapis felt “oddly right at home.”

