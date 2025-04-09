Malcolm in the Middle fame Frankie Muniz updates fans on his stint as an actor and racer ahead of the Bristol spring race

In March 2025, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz announced the revival of the sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle'. Muniz has now shared another update with his fans on his Instagram ahead of his Bristol Motor Speedway race this weekend.

The actor-turned-NASCAR driver played the character Malcolm in the series from 2000 to 2006. Notably, the show was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards. Earlier, in January 2025, Muniz made his return to acting with the sci-fi thriller Renner.

After finishing the script of his revived show Malcolm, Frankie Muniz shared his goals for the Bristol Motor Speedway race scheduled for Friday, April 11, 2025. He wrote:

"Just finished the Malcolm table read...after a few days back as an actor ready to jump back into race mode at Bristol! Gonna step up my performance big time. Motivated. Let's get this @pbzotc @ford F-150 towards the front!!"

The actor-turned-professional race car driver ranks 23rd on the Truck Series drivers points table. He has secured 68 points with one top-10 finish in five starts this season. His best finish came at the Daytona International Speedway, where he secured the most points (27). Since then, he has been struggling to park his #33 Ford among the top-20 drivers on the grid.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz highlights the difference between NASCAR and Hollywood

Before venturing into stock car racing, the Reaume Brothers Racing driver Frankie Muniz worked as a professional actor. Muniz is widely recognized for his work in movies like My Dog Skip, Agent Cody Banks, and Big Fat Liar. However, due to some complications, Muniz left Hollywood and began his career in stock car racing.

During an episode of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in October 2024, Muniz touched upon the differences between NASCAR and the acting world. He stated:

“The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective. I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting, and people see that, and they were like, 'Meh, it was okay.' [In NASCAR] if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least [you] can see where you stand. I love that.”

Frankie Muniz held a passion for racing since childhood. He competed in the open-wheel race for the first time at the age of 15. He then transitioned into the ARCA Series and landed a full-time seat in the Truck Series for the 2025 season with Reaume Brothers Racing. Last year, he competed in four races in the series and finished in 105th place.

The Weather Guard Truck Race is scheduled for April 11, 7:30 PM ET, at Bristol Motor Speedway. FS1 and SiriusXM will broadcast the feature 250-lap and 133.25-mile race.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More