Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz’s wife shares adorable moments her son

Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige Muniz shared an adorable post with her son, Moe, on Instagram. She said on the post that her son called her “queen momma”.

Ad

Paige is the wife of actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie. The couple first met in February 2016 at the Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational, where she was working as a presenter for a golf network. After two years of being together, the Malcolm in the Middle star proposed to Paige during a lantern festival in Arizona on November 19. They eloped in October 2019 and married formally in February 2020. Paige and Frankie live with their son Mauz Mosley Muniz. When Frankie is not working as an actor or behind the wheel, Paige manages their speciality olive oil shop. Paige is frequently seen posting on her social media from her personal life.

Ad

Trending

One such moment appeared when she shared pictures she had taken with her son, Mauz, on Instagram. Mauz called her mother a “queen” in the post on Paige’s Instagram. She captioned the post:

“You make the dinner, I’ll wash the dishes.” I’d also like to point out that, I now go by “Queen Momma”, Queen for short as Moe puts it "

Ad

Ad

Frankie Muniz is best known for starring in the hit role as the titular character in Malcolm in the Middle transitioned to a new career as a full-time driver for NASCAR. He currently drives for Reaume Brothers Racing driving the #33 Ford in the Craftsman Truck Series.

In 2023, Muniz joined Ford Performance and competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, finishing fourth in the season standings with one top-five and 11 top-ten finishes. In 2024, he participated in the limited races in both the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series. For the 2025 season, Muniz has secured a full-time role with Reaume Brothers Racing.

Ad

Frankie Muniz's wife Paige Muniz delivered honest take on attempting acting without actor-turned-racer husband

Paige Muniz recently addressed a fan's question about whether she would consider acting without her husband. Paige expressed a strong interest but emphasized that she would only pursue acting if she felt a deep connection to the script and character development, respecting the ability of actors to create a convincing alternative reality.

Ad

"I would LOVE to try it but, being a closet writer and having a passion for character development - I'd never try it again unless I felt something when reading the script. I think I respect the compelling ability some have to convince you that you're in an alternative reality, watching a life from the outside."

Ad

"Realistically speaking though... Frankie's the only star in this family, until Mauz turns 18," she further stated.

Screenshot via Frankie Muniz's wife on Instagram - @pogmuniz

While open to acting, Paige also acknowledged that Frankie is currently the star of their family, humorously adding that their son Mauz might take over that role when he turns 18.

This year promises to be busy for Frankie Muniz as the Malcolm in the Middle reboot is scheduled to be released in the coming months, and he is competing full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More