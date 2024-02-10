Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz set to run participate in partial NASCAR Xfinity Series races

Actor turned driver and star of the hit TV show Frankie Muniz is set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next season.

Frankie Muniz, who competed in the ARCA Menards Series last season, is set to pilot the No. 35 Ford Mustang in the season's opening race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17 and will join Joey Gase Motorsports.

Muniz competed full-time in the ARCA series in 2023. Piloting the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing, he finished fourth in the standings with a total of 860 points. He notably secured a fifth-place finish in the Michigan race.

Frankie Muniz's racing journey began in 2006 when he entered the BMW Formula BMW USA series, followed by a stint in the Champ Atlantic Series in 2007.

However, his career was put on hold after a setback in 2009. Muniz returned to racing in 2021, initially competing in late model races at Kern Country Raceway in California before leaping to the ARCA Menards Series.

Frankie Muniz expresses gratitude following Xfinity Series move

The 38-year-old actor-turned-racer emphasized the support he has received from Ford and Ford Performance throughout his racing endeavors. He said (via Forbes):

"I am very fortunate to have the unwavering support of Ford and Ford Performance through my NASCAR journey, and I am very humbled yet excited to be teamed up with Joey Gase Motorsports to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next weekend at Daytona International Speedway."

Acknowledging the challenges in the Xfinity Series ahead due to his limited experience in stock cars, Frankie Muniz said:

"I know that moving up to Xfinity is a big leap for me, given my limited experience in stock cars. I understand the challenges ahead and know it will not always be easy. I want to thank Wayne Auton and Brett Bodine at NASCAR for believing in me and allowing me to compete in the Xfinity Series this season.

"I know that I have an enormous amount to learn, but you won't find someone more dedicated than I am when it comes to chasing a dream."

Meanwhile, team owner Joey Gase expressed confidence in Muniz's abilities and welcomed him to the team with enthusiasm. He said:

"Joey Gase Motorsports is proud to welcome Frankie to the team. Undoubtedly, he brings a lot of attention to our team and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but throughout the last couple of weeks, I’ve never seen a driver more determined or focused than Frankie.

“He will be an asset to our program this season, and I look forward to joining him as a teammate in our No. 53 National Crime Prevention Council car at Daytona.”