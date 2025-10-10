Mamba Smith responds to critic who called his racing career a failure

Just recently, a fan on X (formerly Twitter), named TCT (@TwoCarTandems), fired shots at NASCAR media personality Mamba Smith. But Smith didn’t let it bother him at all. He responded to the comment with a message about what he has achieved so far in the world of motorsports.

Ad

Mamba Smith is a former race car driver, having competed in late model racing and part-time in the ARCA Menards Series. The Randolph, Vermont, native won the Allison Legacy Race Series North Championship back in 2008.

Furthermore, Smith was part of NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson’s K&N Pro Series East title-winning team in 2011. Besides his gig as a mechanic, Smith competed in ten races in the 2012 Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway and bagged seven top-10s and a pair of top fives. So when the fan said that Smith failed his racing career, the 33-year-old replied,

Ad

Trending

“Failed? I didn’t fail. I have a Cup championship. I was a part of a brickyard win. I worked for my favorite driver all time. I was as high as 38 in National points when I did race.”

“You can rip at me all you want but I’m winning at life. I hope you get to that point in yours,” he added.

Ad

Mamba Smith calls himself the unofficial “Chief Hype Officer” at NASCAR. He fires up the fans before the races, brings energy during driver introductions, and co-hosts the “Happy Hour” podcast with Kevin Harvick and Kaitlyn Vincie every single week. Notably, he was with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, the same year Harvick won his sole NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Mamba Smith questions NASCAR’s declining viewership following Charlotte ROVAL weekend

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal recently took to X and shared the viewership metrics for motorsports in the U.S. over the past weekend. Shockingly, not a single playoff race, right from Darlington down to last week’s elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has surpassed the two-million threshold. Stern wrote in his post,

Ad

“Motorsports viewership in the U.S. last weekend: 1. NASCAR Cup (USA Network): 1.544 million viewers 2. Formula 1 (ESPN): 931,000 3. NASCAR Xfinity (The CW): 808,000 4. NASCAR Trucks (FS1): 279,000 5. IMSA season review (NBC): 168,000 6. ARCA (FS2): 32,000.”

Reposting the tweet while reacting to the same, Mamba Smith wrote,

“Why isn’t this getting talked about more?? The Xfinity Series is almost doing the same numbers on the CW as F1 is doing on ESPN."

Ad

Mamba Smith @MambaSmith34 Why isn’t this getting talked about more?? The Xfinity Series is almost doing the same numbers on the CW as F1 is doing on ESPN.

Per reports, the Bank of ROVAL 400 attracted 1.54 million viewers. But even that was significantly lower than last year’s 2.42 million mark, when NBC’s main network was in charge. Well, one could argue that the current playoff format had lost its former appeal among the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.