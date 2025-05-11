"Man, it's hard to math": Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy reveal the yearly challenge about their marriage 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on the one thing about his marriage that he finds difficult to keep track of. The 2x Daytona 500 winner got married to Amy Reimann in December 2016.

Ad

And it was the aspect of the date of their marriage that presented the challenge that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy both agreed on.

During an episode of Bless Your'Hardt podcast, Earnhardt Jr. shared a life hack with the listeners. As Amy Earnhardt reminded her listeners to honor their mothers with Mother's Day coming up, the NASCAR legend shared a key piece of advice.

Earnhardt Jr. addressed all the boyfriends and the husbands out there and urged them to start a note about things their wives like.

Ad

Trending

"The size of her shoes, the clothes that she wears, the color of her eyes, all of those things. Put her birthday in there. All the things that are very important to remember. Make a note. And that way, bam. You can even categorize it in specific moments like Mother's Day, birthday, and think about, okay, here's a list of things, here's her expectations," Dale Earnhardt Jr. described. [2:30]

Ad

Ad

Amy agreed with her husband, deeming the idea of starting a note as 'a good' one. However, she took a subtle jibe at Junior, claiming that the note should be started before a couple's eight-year anniversary.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. played along as he said that the note should be started before the seventh year of marriage. But Amy clarified the former 2x Daytona 500 winner, reminding him that they've been married for not seven, but 'eight wonderful years.'

Ad

"We're coming up on our eighth. Man, it's hard to math. Don't take this the wrong way, but getting married on New Year's Eve comes with its own set of challenges," Junior reacted.

Having said that, Amy claimed that getting married on December 31 ruins one's ability 'really to math it' and define what year it is since it's more difficult to go backwards.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted that they're not good at it. Amy added that it is New Year's Eve they got married on, not New Year's Day.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about how marrying Amy changed him

In a 2018 interview with Autoweek, Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up on how marriage had changed him for the better. Speaking about how Amy's arrival in his life as his wife affected him for good, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed:

Ad

"I’ve grown a lot as a person. We both have changed tremendously. There were not many surprises or disappointments. Every day is better with Amy as a part of it, and I’ve learned to be someone who makes her life better each day."

The NASCAR Hall of Famer added that at that point, his marriage had been wonderful and they were 'ever closer and in sync'. Junior mentioned that he hadn't had any disappointments or surprises with Amy in his marriage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.