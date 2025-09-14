"Man plans and God laughs": Kyle Busch's wife highlights generational 7-year age gap between siblings in the family 

Kyle Busch’s two kids, Brexton and Lennix, were born almost seven years apart. Busch himself was born seven years younger than his brother. But that’s not all. In an interesting revelation, Busch’s wife, Samantha, explained how the number seven has a generational presence inside the Busch household.Kyle Busch is one of the biggest stars in NASCAR today. He is the winningest as well, with the highest number of races won in all three national-level series. However, he is currently on a winless streak, with his last win dating back to June 2023, his first year with Richard Childress Racing.Busch, just like his daughter Lennix, is almost seven years younger than his elder sibling and former NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kurt Busch. Even Samantha’s brother is seven years younger than her.There was a time Kyle and Samantha Busch decided not to plan their kids seven years apart. But God’s plan intervened. Samantha often gets asked if she was worried about the seven-year gap between her two kids. So she took to her Instagram story and replied,“Fun fact, I'm 7 years older than my brother, Kyle is almost 7 years younger than his brother we always said we didn't want our kids 7 years apart. Man plans and God laughs, they are 8 days off of being exactly 7 years apart.”(Source: Samantha Busch/Instagram)Kyle Busch just got done with the playoff race at Bristol. He finished the 500-lap race 16th, marking his second consecutive finish outside the top-15. The two-time Cup Series champion is not a playoff driver, but he still has a shot at bagging his maiden win of the season.Next up for the Las Vegas native is the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, September 21, the 301-lap event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“Ladies, no more losers”- Samantha Busch sends a clear message to her fans questioning Kyle Busch’s husband qualitiesThere is no doubt that Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch make one of the most sought-after power couples in NASCAR. In one of her recent Instagram reels, Samantha was seen sorting her storage room, where she keeps everything she sells on her online apparel store, Shop Samantha Busch. Kyle Busch was helping her through the process.Some fans are often amazed by the fact that even after so many years of their marriage, Busch always helps Samantha without making a fuss about it. Samantha thinks that’s how things should be. A husband who doesn’t help his wife is a loser in her eyes. Samantha captioned the reel saying,“Ladies, no more losers!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSamantha Busch and Kyle Busch have been married for over 20 years now. They currently live in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina with their two children and two dogs, Piper and Millie.