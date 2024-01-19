Marco Andretti “really happy” about his 2024 NASCAR racing schedule

Third generation driver Marco Andretti is filled with enthusiasm heading into the 2024 racing calendar.

Marco Andretti, grandson of the legendary Italian-American driver Mario Andretti, is set to cover an expansive calendar of 20+ races in the 2024 season. The 36-year-old will run a total of 21 races across the Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards West Series.

Andretti took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. Expressing contentment at his racing schedule, he wrote:

"I’m really happy with the program we’ve put in place for my racing schedule in 2024. This plan is a good mixture of races with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that provides maximum track time, which is what I’m after."

Andretti emphasized the importance of gaining valuable experience in stock cars. He stated:

"It will answer a lot of my unknowns in stock cars. I also want to do it the right way and not go right to the top of their sport on my IndyCar and SRX merit as I respect the amount of talent in all of the various stock car series."

Andretti remains eager to work alongside team owner Bruce Cook and the entire team.

"I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun with Bruce and the team. I’m confident that we can be pretty competitive right out of the gate," he added.

Marco Andretti's NASCAR schedule for the 2024 season

Andretti is set to pilot the No. 04 Chevrolet Silverado for Roper Racing, which has established an alliance with Cook Racing Technologies (CRT). The 36-year-old will compete in seven Truck Series events in the 2024 season.

Marco Andretti will kick off his campaign at the Circuit of the Americas in March. The Pennsylvania native will then move to the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He will compete at the Milwaukee Mile in August before racing at Truck events in Watkins Glen, Kansas and Bristol in September.

The 36-year-old will also compete in the season's penultimate race in Homestead before racing in the 2024 season finale at the Phoenix Raceway in November.

The 2022 SRX Racing champion had a taste of the NASCAR Truck Series last season, participating in three events. This season, Marco Andretti will expand his reach, also taking the wheel of the No. 17 Chevrolet entry in 14 races for CRT in the ARCA Menards Series.