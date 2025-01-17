Marco Andretti shares heartwarming moment as his daughter Miura Micah turns 4 months old

Former IndyCar Series driver and part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver Marco Andretti celebrated his daughter Miura Micah’s four-month anniversary with a heartwarming social media post. Andretti and his girlfriend Billie Jo Powers welcomed their firstborn, Miura, into their lives on September 17, 2024. The birth of Miura brought immense joy to the Andretti family.

Marco Andretti, a third-generation driver, had previously competed full-time in the IndyCar Series for 15 years for his family’s team, Andretti Herta Autosport. Last year, he made select starts in the Truck Series for Roper Racing’s #04 Chevrolet and the ARCA Menards Series for Cook Racing Technologies’ #17 Chevrolet SS.

Four months after Miura’s birth, Marco shared an adorable post on Instagram celebrating his daughter’s milestone with a cute picture. He shared the post with a caption:

Trending

“4 months”

One week ago, Marco Andretti’s girlfriend Billie Jo shared a heart-touching message for daughter Miura on her official Instagram account. Posting a picture with Miura, Billie Jo wrote:

“The greatest gift God could have ever blessed us with”.

Two-time IndyCar series winner was previously married to model Marta Krupa. They married in September 2017 but announced their separation in December 2021. Krupa is the younger sister of Joanna Krupa, who appeared on Real Housewives of Miami and Dancing with the Stars.

Marco Andretti will attempt to run the 2025 Indy 500 with Andretti Global

The 37-year-old Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native retired from full-time IndyCar racing after the 2020 season but continued to participate in the Indy 500 every year. He is set to make another Indy 500 attempt in 2025, behind the wheel of #98 Honda at Andretti Global.

In the last four Indy 500 appearances since stepping away from full-time racing, Marco Andretti managed to score a finish of P19, P22, P17, and P25. His best finish of P2 in that event came in 2006 in his rookie season.

Speaking to RACER about having Indy veteran Andretti at Indianapolis, here’s what Andretti Global COO Rob Edwards said:

“He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together. I think the continuity with Marco, as opposed to introducing someone new in that fourth car, has a lot of benefits. So with him, and giving him a good opportunity, and he in working together with the regular three drivers, should help us get the result that we obviously want to get there.”

Marco Andretti has earned two wins, 20 podium finishes, and six poles in his IndyCar Series career so far. He is the son of CART champion Michael Andretti and grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback