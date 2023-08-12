Marco Andretti targets strong finish in SRX Racing campaign after being “caught up in a bunch of crashes"

As the final race of the 2023 SRX Racing season looms on the horizon, Marco Andretti is setting his sights on clinching a third-place finish in the championship standings.

The seasoned part-time IndyCar driver has been a consistent presence in the SRX Racing events this season, participating in all five races thus far. He is poised to take part in the upcoming final race at Lucas Oil Speedway later this month.

Despite encountering challenges in the recent races in SRX Racing, Marco Andretti remains optimistic about his chances of securing the coveted third spot in the standings.

The recent Eldora race may not have yielded the results he was hoping for, with Andretti finishing in the sixth position. Yet, his determination and resolve are stronger than ever as he looks forward to the last showdown of the season.

The third-generation racer took to X shortly after the Eldora race, sharing a screenshot of the current SRX Racing points table. Accompanying the screenshot was a caption that encapsulated his spirit and commitment.

"Have been caught up in a bunch of crashes this season but have a shot at P2 next Thursday still."

Marco Andretti won the SRX Championship in 2022

Marco Andretti is no stranger to triumph in the SRX Racing series. The 2022 SRX Championship title stands as a testament to his skills on the dirt track.

Additionally, his foray into the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the previous season, including a special appearance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, was among the highlights of his 2022 season.

With his eyes firmly set on the third-place spot in the championship standings, the final race at Lucas Oil promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

The SRX Racing series has consistently delivered thrilling action and edge-of-the-seat excitement throughout the season, and the finale at Lucas Oil is expected to be no different. Featuring heavy hitters like Kyle Busch and Tony Stewart himself, the 2023 season has been one for the books.

As the finale heads to Lucas Oil Speedway, Ryan Newman is the clear favorite to seal the title. The American maintains a 39-point lead over second-placed Tony Stewart, the only challenger who mathematically contends for the 2023 SRX Championship.

With Marco Andretti's determination to secure a top-tier finish, fans can anticipate a nail-biting showdown in the final race.