Marco Andretti teams up with new primary sponsor ahead of ARCA Menards season-opener at Daytona

IndyCar winner and SRX champion Marco Andretti is all set to kick-off their 2024 ARCA Menards Series season on a high note. When the 36-year-old driver begins his partial schedule in the series with Cook Racing Technologies, he and his #17 Chevrolet SS will have a new sponsor.

Andretti has announced that Group 1001 will serve as the primary sponsor for the #17 Cook Racing Technologies Chevrolet SS in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 17 at 1:30 pm ET.

In a post on X, the grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti made the announcement and wrote:

“Heading down south next week with support from @Group_1001. #17 Let’s see if we can get us a Daytona W!”

Marco Andretti will race in a total of 14 events in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series. The sponsors for the rest of his schedule are yet to be announced.

Andretti’s 2024 ARCA schedule includes Phoenix Raceway (March 8), Dover Motor Speedway (April 26), Kansas Speedway (May 4), Portland (June 1), Sonoma (June 8), Lowa Speedway (June 14), Mid-Ohio (June 21), IRP (July 19), Milwaukee Mile (August 25), Watkins Glen International (September 13), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 19), and Kansas Speedway (September 27).

Marco Andretti has a busy racing schedule in 2024

Apart from ARCA, Andretti will compete in seven races in the NASCAR Truck Series driving the #04 Chevrolet Truck for Roper Racing, which has formed an alliance with Cook Racing Technologies. He will make his first Truck Series start of the 2024 season in a COTA race in March.

Expressing his feelings about the 2024 schedule, Marco Andretti said:

“I’m really happy with the program we’ve put in place for my racing schedule in 2024. This plan is a good mixture of races with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series that provides maximum track time, which is what I’m after. It will answer a lot of my unknowns in stock cars. I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun with Bruce and the team. I’m confident that we can be pretty competitive right out of the gate.”

Catch Marco Andretti in action when the 2024 ARCA season kicks-off at Daytona next week.