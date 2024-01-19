Mario Andretti’s grandson Marco to run part-time NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series in 2024

Cook Racing Technologies has signed two-time IndyCar Series winner Marco Andretti for the 2024 NASCAR racing season. He will compete in a total of 21 races across the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series in 2024.

The 36-year-old grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti will drive the #04 Chevrolet Truck for Roper Racing, which has formed an alliance with Cook Racing Technologies in seven Truck races, starting with Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the Truck Series events, Andretti will compete in 14 ARCA Menards Series races, driving the #117 Chevrolet for Cook Racing Technologies. His first ARCA race will be the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

Bruce Cook, the team owner of CRT team, is looking forward to having Marco Andretti in its drivers’ lineup heading into the 2024 season. Cook said in a statement:

“I am looking forward to working with Marco and helping him to develop and grow as a driver in stock cars. Marco has a proven track record across multiple racing platforms. I think with some more seat time and guidance in the stock car world, he’ll be able to compete up front on a regular basis.”

Expand Tweet

Expressing his feelings about joining CRT this season, Andretti said:

“I’m really happy with the program we’ve put in place for my racing schedule in 2024. This plan is a good mixture of races with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series that provides maximum track time, which is what I’m after. It will answer a lot of my unknowns in stock cars. I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun with Bruce and the team. I’m confident that we can be pretty competitive right out of the gate.”

Marco Andretti’s complete NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series schedule

Here’s a 21-race schedule for the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series for the 2024 season:

February 17 – Daytona (ARCA)

March 8 – Phoenix (ARCA)

March 23 – COTA (Trucks Series)

April 26 – Dover (ARCA)

May 4 – Kansas (ARCA)

June 1 – Portland (ARCA)

June 8 – Sonoma (ARCA)

June 14 – Iowa (ARCA)

June 21 – Mid-Ohio (ARCA)

July 19 – IRP (ARCA)

July 19 – IRP (Trucks Series)

August 25 – Milwaukee Mile (ARCA)

August 25 – Milwaukee Mile (Trucks Series)

September 13 – Watkins Glen (ARCA)

September 19 – Bristol (ARCA)

September 19 – Bristol (Trucks Series)

September 27 – Kansas (ARCA)

September 27 – Kansas (Trucks Series)

October 26 – Homestead (Trucks Series)

November 8 – Phoenix (Trucks Series)