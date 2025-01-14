Marissa Gilliland shares in-flight selfie with husband Todd Gilliland on the way to Bahamas

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland and Marissa are kicking off 2025 in style, sharing a glimpse of their first trip of the year with fans. Mrs. Gilliland took to her official Instagram account to share a cheerful in-flight selfie with her husband as they headed to the Bahamas ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Todd Gilliland, who is the son of NASCAR driver and team owner David Gilliland, tied the knot with Marissa in the Bahamas in January 2023. Gilliland currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports in the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

In an Instagram story, Marissa Gilliland shared an in-flight selfie, with Todd wearing a white hoodie with a cap, while Marissa looks radiant in a blue denim jacket.

“Bahamas Time” Marissa wrote alongside their selfie.

In the following Instagram story, Marissa Gilliland shared a series of stunning photos, including a place where the couple got married two years back.

Reliving the moments of their wedding day, Mrs. Gilliland wrote:

“Can't believe we got married right here 2 years ago,”

The Bahamas has become a favorite destination for Todd Gilliland and Marissa because the two-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion proposed to Marissa in the Bahamas in December 2021 and got married at the same place a year later. Ahead of the 2025 season, the couple now revisited it to celebrate their second marriage anniversary.

Marissa also shared a beach selfie with Todd.

Todd Gilliland to begin 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in new car for Front Row Motorsports

After Michael McDowell’s move to Spire Motorsports, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced that Todd Gilliland will pilot the #34 Love Travel Shop Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Last year, the 24-year-old Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, native drove FRM’s #38 entry and ended up finishing 22nd in the Cup Series championship standings.

Expressing his emotions on taking a new role in FRM, here’s what Gilliland said:

“I do not take this next step lightly. I have seen the rise of the team and the new level of expectations. It is an honor that Love’s is putting their trust in me to continue to grow this team and compete for wins and get into the playoffs. I am gracious for this opportunity and look forward to 2025,” Gordon said.

Catch Todd Gilliland in action in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, starting with the preseason exhibition event at the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 2.

