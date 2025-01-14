Marissa Gilliland, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland, took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 14) to wish her husband a happy anniversary. The couple married back in January 2023, making this year their two-year anniversary.

The couple are away on a tropical vacation in the Bahamas to mark the occasion. Marissa snapped a picture of her husband while holding up her white coffee mug, penning a caption that read:

"Happy anniversary husband❤️ @toddgilliland_"

Screenshot via Instagram @marissagilliland_

The Bahamas was where the couple got married two years ago, in fact, as Marissa noted that in an Instagram post the same day. Marissa posted a photo of herself and Todd from their wedding, penning a caption that read:

"Happy 2 years honey❤️ so special spending our anniversary where we got married. Love you so much @toddgilliland_"

Todd also took to Instagram on his and Marissa's wedding anniversary to share a selfie of them enjoying their time in the Bahamas. The driver of the #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford wrote a heartfelt caption along with the picture that read:

"2nd wedding anniversary❤️ Always thankful for you and so happy we get to live our busy lives together so much @marissagilliland_ 😘"

On the racetrack, Todd Gilliland is coming off undoubtedly the strongest season of his Cup Series career. Amid his third full-time season with FRM in 2024, Gilliland posted four top 10s and a career-high 22nd in the point standings. His best previous points finish was 28th in both 2022 and 2023.

Gilliland moved up to the Cup Series in 2022 when he joined FRM. Prior to that, the son of former driver David Gilliland, found moderate success in the Craftsman Truck Series, winning three career races. While he's staying with FRM in 2025, Gilliland is switching from the #38 to the #34 team.

Todd Gilliland's new teammate Zane Smith posted humorous video saying "we're back" in 2025

Todd Gilliland returns to Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with two new teammates in Noah Gragson and Zane Smith. On the heels of being announced as the driver of the #38 in 2025, Smith took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of the FRM trio.

Smith posted a snippet from the adult comedy movie "The Hangover" with his, Gilliland's and Gragson's faces photoshopped over the characters. The scene consists of the three riding together in a car saying "we're back."

Smith humorously posted the video signifying he's back with FRM for 2025, writing:

"We are so back. @team_frm"

Smith drove for FRM previously in the Craftsman Truck Series for two seasons, including 2022, which ended with him winning the championship. Gragson, meanwhile, joins FRM after leaving Stewart-Haas Racing, a team that ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season.

