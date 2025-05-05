Marissa turns heads in floral maxi dress as she cheers on beau Todd Gilliland in style 

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa, shared an Instagram story capturing her race-day fit for the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Marissa stays active on social media, where she often shares behind-the-scenes snippets from her husband's NASCAR events.

Ad

In December 2021, Gilliland proposed to Marissa during a trip to the Bahamas, and a year later, the pair returned to tie the knot in the same venue. The Bahamian islands hold a special place for the couple, as Marissa recently shared a throwback from their honeymoon there.

On Sunday, May 4, Marissa shared an Instagram story featuring her trackside moment with Gilliland, where she wore a pleated maxi dress with floral patterns. She captioned the image:

Ad

Trending

"🫶🏻🫶🏻"

Todd Gilliland and his wife pose ahead of the race at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Instagram/@marissagilliland_

Driving the No. 34 Ford, Todd Gilliland was placed one spot shy of a top-ten finish at the Fort Worth track. The 24-year-old began the race in 32nd but climbed the order to lead four laps in the 271-lap event. The result bumped him one spot in the Driver's standings with a 27th ranking and a points haul of 202.

Ad

When Todd Gilliland opened up about a continued partnership with FRM

Todd Gilliland made his debut with Front Row Motorsports in 2022, following a career-high seventh-place ranking in the 2021 Truck Series season. The North Carolina native also drove select races for Rick Ware Racing in 2023 and wrapped up the season in 28th place.

In May 2024, Gilliland spoke with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass about getting to stay with FRM for the remainder of the season.

Ad

"From my side of it, I need to be reminded of that, for sure. It's definitely a huge blessing and a huge opportunity to be able to continue racing in this series. And I definitely know that you can't take it for granted. I forget last year; it was piecing together a full season. Just to see how things changed, see how much results can sway things good or bad very quickly in the sport, shows that we need to continue improving and stay on top of our game. I'm super thankful, super excited to continue with Front Row."

Ad

One month after the interview, Todd Gilliland was signed on a multi-year contract with FRM. He transitioned from the No. 38 to the No. 34 Ford of Michael McDowell, who was leaving for Spire Motorsports. He finished the season in 22nd place on the standings, his best so far.

Gilliland's best finish in the current season came from a seventh-place finish in the Duel 2 qualifier for Daytona. However, the No. 34 driver wasn't able to replicate the results in the season opener, as he finished down the order in 27th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.