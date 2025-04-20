Marissa wows in floral co-ord enjoying ‘great off weekend’ with beau Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland posted a picture on Instagram with his wife, Marissa Gilliland, where she can be seen wearing a floral co-ord. Todd Gilliland is enjoying the "great off weekend" with his wife, which he expressed in the caption of his post.

The couple is enjoying their time during the NASCAR Easter break at the Turks and Caicos Islands, located southeast of the Bahamas. The Bahamas hold significant importance in the couple's lives as Todd Gilliland proposed to his now-wife in the Bahamas back in 2021, and the couple also got married at the same location. Marissa wore a floral co-ord set, and Todd wore a light blue shirt along with white shorts and sneakers in latter's Instagram post.

Mrs. Gilliland also took to Instagram and posted a story displaying the picturesque view from their stay. She captioned it, saying that it was the last night of their trip to the Bahamas.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Marissa Gilliland's Instagram Story via Instagram | Source: @marissagilliland_/IG

Mrs. Gilliland can be regularly seen supporting her husband from the trackside. Gilliland finished his last race at the Bristol Motor Speedway in 35th position. The 24-year-old driver races for the Front Row Motorsports team with the No. 34 car in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver is currently ranked 28th in the 2025 season with 150 points to his name.

Rinnai, in partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland

Rinnai America Corporation has decided to partner with the NASCAR Cup Series team, Front Row Motorsports, for the 2025 season. The new partnership will see Rinnai as a single-race primary sponsor for Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in June.

"My house has been equipped with Rinnai since I have been here, and I haven’t had any issues with hot water. This is a cool partnership because it’s something that I’m using every day, and now they are helping us build on our race program, ” Gilliland was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

Gilliland's No. 34 car - Source: Getty

“Rinnai’s brand promise is ‘Creating a healthier way of living’, which means partnering with our PROs to provide customers and businesses with the most efficient and high-quality comfort solutions in the market, Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland is a great opportunity for us to engage our customers and showcase Rinnai-branded products," said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai.

This is not the first time Rinnai has been linked with NASCAR; Rinnai has been around NASCAR for quite some time, with them being a former sponsor of Cole Whitt throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career in the 2010s. The company also served as a one-race primary sponsor for Chase Briscoe and the Stewart-Haas Racing team.

