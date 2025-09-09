  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Mark Martin bluntly confronts renowned NASCAR insider over playoff format that ignores fans' wishes

Mark Martin bluntly confronts renowned NASCAR insider over playoff format that ignores fans' wishes

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 09, 2025 17:01 GMT
NASCAR: Pala Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
Mark Martin at Auto Club Speedway on Feb 26, 2023. Image: Imagn

Mark Martin has called out Jordan Bianchi on his suggestion of a different playoff format with four races in the final round for the championship.

Ad

During a recent episode of the 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast, Bianchi asked guest Austin Cindric about a 'hypothetical' playoff format where the championship round consisted of four races, instead of the current one final race where the final four playoff drivers compete for the Cup title.

However, Martin, like many fans, was not impressed and challenged his push for a playoff format in the series.

"Why is @Jordan_Bianchi trying so hard to push a playoff when the majority of fans don't want it," Mark Martin wrote on X.
Ad
Trending

Bianchi had put forward a multi-race championship round and asked if it could make the format more appealing to drivers:

"Hypothetically speaking, if there was a championship round consisting of say four races would that make it more palatable for the drivers?"
"The mentality is, you got to go out there and win it, you got to be aggressive because it helps you but you also have a little bit more of a runway where 'the better team' is going to be more deserving," Bianchi added.
Ad

Denny Hamlin also recently criticized Bianchi, who had defended the playoff format on The Teardown podcast. Meanwhile, 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast co-host Freddie Kraft said that fans should abandon all hope for a full 36-race points system.

Ad

However, NASCAR is still considering changes to the playoff format for the upcoming season, even after the 2026 schedule announcement. Executive vice president Ben Kennedy said that the playoff structure is not finalized and the sanctioning body is still exploring different formats.

Mark Martin on how NASCAR Playoffs have 'overshadowed the wins'

NASCAR fans and some drivers have long asked for a return to a full-season points format. Mark Martin has also been blunt in his criticism of the current playoff system and has advocated for a change to the older system, which many of the fans prefer.

Ad

During a July episode of the 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said that the NASCAR playoff system reduces the value of winning a race.

"Making the playoffs has overshadowed the wins. ... I like seeing it being a big deal when you win a race because when you win a race, it’s a big deal, and you’re a bad mofo, and you should get credit for it, you, your team and everyone," Mark Martin said.

Martin competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between the 1990s and 2010s. The 40-time winner in the series added that wins have not been the central topic of discussion since the playoff format was introduced in the mid-2010s, and the conversation now tends to revolve around playoff qualifications.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications