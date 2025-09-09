Mark Martin bluntly confronts renowned NASCAR insider over playoff format that ignores fans' wishes

Mark Martin has called out Jordan Bianchi on his suggestion of a different playoff format with four races in the final round for the championship.During a recent episode of the 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast, Bianchi asked guest Austin Cindric about a 'hypothetical' playoff format where the championship round consisted of four races, instead of the current one final race where the final four playoff drivers compete for the Cup title.However, Martin, like many fans, was not impressed and challenged his push for a playoff format in the series.&quot;Why is @Jordan_Bianchi trying so hard to push a playoff when the majority of fans don't want it,&quot; Mark Martin wrote on X.Bianchi had put forward a multi-race championship round and asked if it could make the format more appealing to drivers:&quot;Hypothetically speaking, if there was a championship round consisting of say four races would that make it more palatable for the drivers?&quot;&quot;The mentality is, you got to go out there and win it, you got to be aggressive because it helps you but you also have a little bit more of a runway where 'the better team' is going to be more deserving,&quot; Bianchi added.Denny Hamlin also recently criticized Bianchi, who had defended the playoff format on The Teardown podcast. Meanwhile, 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast co-host Freddie Kraft said that fans should abandon all hope for a full 36-race points system.However, NASCAR is still considering changes to the playoff format for the upcoming season, even after the 2026 schedule announcement. Executive vice president Ben Kennedy said that the playoff structure is not finalized and the sanctioning body is still exploring different formats.Mark Martin on how NASCAR Playoffs have 'overshadowed the wins'NASCAR fans and some drivers have long asked for a return to a full-season points format. Mark Martin has also been blunt in his criticism of the current playoff system and has advocated for a change to the older system, which many of the fans prefer.During a July episode of the 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said that the NASCAR playoff system reduces the value of winning a race.&quot;Making the playoffs has overshadowed the wins. ... I like seeing it being a big deal when you win a race because when you win a race, it’s a big deal, and you’re a bad mofo, and you should get credit for it, you, your team and everyone,&quot; Mark Martin said.Martin competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between the 1990s and 2010s. The 40-time winner in the series added that wins have not been the central topic of discussion since the playoff format was introduced in the mid-2010s, and the conversation now tends to revolve around playoff qualifications.