  Mark Martin calls it a "total crime" if Corey Heim fails to win NASCAR Truck Series championship 

Mark Martin calls it a "total crime" if Corey Heim fails to win NASCAR Truck Series championship 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 04, 2025 18:30 GMT
NASCAR: Pala Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
Mark Martin is introduced before the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Mark Martin, the NASCAR legend, showed support for Truck Series leader Corey Heim on social media. He called it a “crime” if a historic season like Heim’s didn't lead to a championship.

Heim has put together a historic and performance-driven season in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, racing for the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota team. Up through October 4, he led the points with 3,122 and is secure in the Championship 4 following a memorable victory at the Charlotte Roval, his 10th overall this season, giving him an all-time Truck Series single-season victories mark. Heim also has 7 poles, 16 top-fives, 18 top-10s, and has led 1,436 laps across 21 starts this season.

In 2025, Heim has significant victories at Daytona, Las Vegas, Texas, Charlotte, Lime Rock Park, Watkins Glen, Richmond, Darlington, and at the Charlotte Roval this weekend. His comeback talent was evident at the Roval, where he came from a first-lap crash, battled his way through traffic, and took the victory with a lap out under the final caution as others came in for gas.

In his winning spot on the track, Heim's track record-breaking pace has been accompanied by performance-based poles, with seven poles featuring three at road courses.

Mark Martin tweeted in reference to Heim and his crew:

"If these guys don’t win the Championship it will be a total crime. All for the sake of entertainment. @NASCAR_Trucks"
Best remembered for his time with Roush Racing, Mark Martin has 40 NASCAR Cup Series victories and finished as a five-time runner-up in the Cup championship, earning him the nickname the best driver never to have won the title. Famous for his durability and talent well into his early fifties, Martin also took five IROC titles and closed his life with 96 victories across NASCAR's top-three divisions. In 2017, he entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Mark Martin reflects on Ernie Irvan’s 'miraculous' comeback 30 years ago after a near-death experience

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Mark Martin reflected on the remarkable comeback of Ernie Irvan, who returned to NASCAR after a near-fatal crash 30 years ago. In his tribute, Martin praised Irvan as "one of the baddest MoFos" he ever raced against, recognizing Irvan’s resilience and passion for racing.

Following a life-threatening accident in 1994 that left him with severe brain and chest injuries, Irvan’s return to the track in October 1995 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where Martin ultimately won the race, was seen as a testament to Irvan’s tenacity and love for the sport. He posted on X:

"One of the baddest MoFos I ever raced against. I can only imagine what he would have accomplished if his career hadn’t been cut short."

Mark Martin, who qualified second at that event, recalled the impact of Irvan’s shortened career and expressed admiration for what Irvan could have achieved had it not been for his injuries.

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
