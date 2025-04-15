Mark Martin delivers his blunt verdict on Katherine Legge's 'biggest challenge' for upcoming NASCAR races

Retired NASCAR driver Mark Martin weighed in on what Katherine Legge's toughest challenge will be in her upcoming slate of races. It was recently announced that Legge will compete in a select number of Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.
FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass brought the news to light that the 44-year-old from England was set to expand her 2025 schedule to 12 races. According to Pockrass, Legge will compete in five Cup races for Live Fast Motorsports and seven Xfinity races for Jordan Anderson Racing.
"Katherine Legge will do upcoming Cup races at Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Richmond for Live Fast Racing... and Xfinity races at Rockingham, Talladega, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta and Indy with Jordan Anderson Racing," Pockrass penned via X.
This sparked a reaction from Martin on X as he gave his opinion on what race will be the hardest for Legge. The 66-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer believes of all the tracks Legge will compete at, this weekend's Xfinity race at Rockingham Speedway will be the most challenging. Martin also made it known that he's looking forward to NASCAR's return to "The Rock," stating:
"I think @Rockingham1965 will be the biggest challenge for @katherinelegge of all these. I can’t wait to see the @NASCAR_Trucks and @NASCAR_Xfinity back at the Rock."
The Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series head to Rockingham Speedway this weekend for a doubleheader during the week off for the Cup circuit. It's the first time the sport has raced at "The Rock" since 2013 for a Truck race. For the Xfinity Series, the circuit hasn't raced at the North Carolina track since 2004.
Legge competed in a Cup Series race earlier this year at the Phoenix Raceway behind the wheel of the #78 Live Fast Motorsports machine. However, Legge struggled in the event as she spun out early in the race and later crashed out to register a 30th-place finish.
NASCAR team "thrilled" to have Katherine Legge back for more Cup races
Last month's NASCAR Cup Series race isn't the last the circuit has seen of Katherine Legge as she'll be behind the wheel for five more Cup events in 2025. Legge's team, Live Fast Motorsports, expressed their enthusiasm for having the British driver back for more races in a social media post.
On the heels of the annoucement, Live Fast Motorsports penned a message on X regarding the matter. The team is looking forward to having Legge race for them again, writing:
"We are thrilled to welcome back in the No. 78 Chevy Camaro for FIVE more races!!"
Legge's slate of Cup races will begin with the inaugural race at Mexico in June. She'll then race at Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Richmond.