Mark Martin delivers his blunt verdict on Katherine Legge's 'biggest challenge' for upcoming NASCAR races

Retired NASCAR driver Mark Martin weighed in on what Katherine Legge's toughest challenge will be in her upcoming slate of races. It was recently announced that Legge will compete in a select number of Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.

Ad

FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass brought the news to light that the 44-year-old from England was set to expand her 2025 schedule to 12 races. According to Pockrass, Legge will compete in five Cup races for Live Fast Motorsports and seven Xfinity races for Jordan Anderson Racing.

"Katherine Legge will do upcoming Cup races at Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Richmond for Live Fast Racing... and Xfinity races at Rockingham, Talladega, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta and Indy with Jordan Anderson Racing," Pockrass penned via X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This sparked a reaction from Martin on X as he gave his opinion on what race will be the hardest for Legge. The 66-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer believes of all the tracks Legge will compete at, this weekend's Xfinity race at Rockingham Speedway will be the most challenging. Martin also made it known that he's looking forward to NASCAR's return to "The Rock," stating:

"I think @Rockingham1965 will be the biggest challenge for @katherinelegge of all these. I can’t wait to see the @NASCAR_Trucks and @NASCAR_Xfinity back at the Rock."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series head to Rockingham Speedway this weekend for a doubleheader during the week off for the Cup circuit. It's the first time the sport has raced at "The Rock" since 2013 for a Truck race. For the Xfinity Series, the circuit hasn't raced at the North Carolina track since 2004.

Legge competed in a Cup Series race earlier this year at the Phoenix Raceway behind the wheel of the #78 Live Fast Motorsports machine. However, Legge struggled in the event as she spun out early in the race and later crashed out to register a 30th-place finish.

Ad

NASCAR team "thrilled" to have Katherine Legge back for more Cup races

Last month's NASCAR Cup Series race isn't the last the circuit has seen of Katherine Legge as she'll be behind the wheel for five more Cup events in 2025. Legge's team, Live Fast Motorsports, expressed their enthusiasm for having the British driver back for more races in a social media post.

Ad

On the heels of the annoucement, Live Fast Motorsports penned a message on X regarding the matter. The team is looking forward to having Legge race for them again, writing:

"We are thrilled to welcome back in the No. 78 Chevy Camaro for FIVE more races!!"

Expand Tweet

Legge's slate of Cup races will begin with the inaugural race at Mexico in June. She'll then race at Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Richmond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More