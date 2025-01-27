Mark Martin drops three-word reaction to Denny Hamlin’s hypothesized paint scheme

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin recently shared his reaction to the fan-designed paint scheme of Joe Gibbs Racing's #11 team for the 2025 season. Denny Hamlin, the #11 driver, will start his 21st full-time season with JGR.

The fan-designed paint scheme for Hamlin's Toyota features his sponsor, Sherwin-Williams, a company well known for its manufacture and distribution of paint and coating material. The colors of the logo were reimagined by a user on X, revealing a bold red and blue Toyota Camry XSE. Martin reshared the post on X.

"This looks awesome," he tweeted.

Furthermore, Hamlin's long-time sponsor, global logistics giant FedEx, has officially parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing's #11 team. Once a full-time sponsor, FedEx began scaling back its involvement after 2021 due to cost-cutting measures, eventually leading to its exit from NASCAR entirely.

However, despite the sponsor and crew chief shake-up at Joe Gibbs Racing, Mark Martin believes that three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin remains an underrated driver. The 66-year-old said on his podcast:

"Denny Hamlin. Three Daytona 500s and 55 wins. That's 15 more than me. And three of them were Daytona 500s. And when he came on the scene as a rookie, he blew our doors off. I mean, Denny Hamlin, he's underrated. He doesn't get the credit he deserves."

Martin’s 31-year NASCAR career stands as one of the most accomplished in the sport's history. Known for his consistency and precision, he recorded 96 victories across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including 40 in the Cup Series. He finished runner-up five times.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer retired from racing after the 2013 Cup Series season, choosing to fully step away from competition. Unlike many former drivers who return for part-time stints, Martin embraced retirement, solidifying his legacy as one of the sport’s most respected figures.

When Mark Martin let his emotions flow during his NASCAR HoF induction speech

In 2017, Mark Martin was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greats. During his emotional speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver from Arkansas expressed immense gratitude, reflecting on the honor of having his legacy forever enshrined in NASCAR history. He shared:

"I can't tell you how it feels to stand up here in front of you tonight. It's a feeling that my words could never do justice. To say it's an honor would be an understatement, to say it's a good culmination of a lifelong dream is a fact. It's an honor beyond the wildest imagination of a kid from Arkansas that just loved to drive fast cars and win races." [00:53 onwards]

"This is your moment, our moment... We stand in the grandest Victory Lane of all. We made it to the NASCAR Hall of Fame," he added after expressing his thanks to his supporters.

NASCAR will return with its high-octane action on Valentine's Day for the Fresh From Florida 250 season opener in the Truck Series, followed by the Xfinity race and the prestigious Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

