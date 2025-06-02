Mark Martin gives his insight on Christopher Bell’s call for more horsepower in NASCAR

The debate for more horsepower in NASCAR Cup Series cars has been a hot topic around the NASCAR circuit, and Christopher Bell has given his opinion regarding the decision. The debate started after Elton Sawyer expressed that the officials were looking towards the possibility of an increase in horsepower.

Ad

After Bell shared his thoughts, former driver Mark Martin was quick to give his insight while responding to a question on X.

"Why on earth does Bell/drivers/industry think fans want pack racing?" a fan asked.

Money Talks @MoneyTalks1992_ Why on earth does Bell/drivers/industry think fans want pack racing?

Ad

Trending

"Because that’s what the broadcasters and @NASCAR keep telling them. Either the broadcasters know better than the fans, or maybe they don’t," Martin replied via X.

Mark Martin @markmartin Because that’s what the broadcasters and @NASCAR keep telling them. Either the broadcasters know better than the fans, or maybe they don’t

Ad

This conversation struck up after Christopher Bell expressed that the fans' perception of a good race was at times different from the industry and the drivers racing on the track.

"Everybody needs to taper their expectations. Is more horsepower going to make us pack race at a short track? No, it's not going to make us pack race at a short track, but more horsepower will allow the better cars to move through the field, and passing should be easier," Bell said, via Eric Estepp.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bell's comments have certainly struck up debates and discussions around what fans of the sport expect and think of a good race. The driver finished tenth in the Cracker Barrel 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway over the weekend and is ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings this season.

Christopher Bell managed tenth after hitting the wall at Nashville

Christopher Bell had contact with Erik Jones during lap 119 of the Cracker Barrel 400 race at Nashville over the weekend. The incident happened after the restart off the third caution flag of the race. Fortunately, Bell's car was not damaged extensively, and he could make his way back in the race.

Ad

The 30-year-old driver was running fifth at that time, and Jones was running seventh. Jones was on the inside of the No. 20 driver when he moved up into the bell and made contact, sending the Joe Gibbs Racing driver spinning into the wall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The incident brought out the fourth caution flag of the race. The driver expressed his disappointment, hoping for a higher finish, and explained that he could have left more space for Erik Jones. Jones ended the race in seventh position. He is ranked 24th in the Cup Series rankings this season, racing for the Legacy Motor Club.

Christopher Bell would hope for a better result during the next race weekend at Michigan. The Oklahoma-based driver is ranked third in the Cup Series, scoring 459 points so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.