Mark Martin: I’ll “shut up” about the championship format if NASCAR comes clean on its revenue ‘addiction’

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:43 GMT
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 - Source: Getty
Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin speaks to fans in the Neon Garage before for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

The playoffs today are a lot different from what they used to be back when Mark Martin drove full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. While some aspects of it are still great, the NASCAR veteran pointed out the lack of honesty in the approach.

A lot of fans still want the 36-race season championship to return. Some say that winning the championship wasn’t the same for Ryan Blaney as it was for NASCAR legends like Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Well, Martin thinks otherwise. Winning a championship has never been easy. However, on a recent episode of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, Martin stated that, unlike in the past, everyone in the racing business today is concerned about revenues more than anything else but they never admit it.

“I'm smart enough to know that the TV, the broadcasters, NASCAR, and the owners are all addicted to the revenue that they bring, whereas in my day, the revenue came directly from the fans from ticket sales and whatnot,” Mark Martin said (17:20). “It's a different day and age, but you know, I will shut up leading that charge when they tell us the truth and I know what the truth is.”
youtube-cover
What Martin said is indeed up for debate. Having said that, the current Cup drivers are just five races away from the opening round of the 2025 playoffs, which will be held at Darlington Raceway. Named Cook Out Southern 500, the 367-lap event is scheduled for August 31.

For now, all eyes are on Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol. Fans can watch the race on the USA network (August 3, 3:30 pm ET), or listen to its live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Mark Martin gives an unbiased reaction to the recent Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier incident at Indianapolis

Mark Martin had a few words to say about the recent Kyle Larson-Justin Allgaier incident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Last Saturday, Larson wrecked the JR Motorsports driver and reigning series champion out of the Xfinity Series event (Pennzoil 250) at the 2.5-mile racetrack.

While Larson salvaged a P4 finish, Allgaier walked away with a DNF. Although Larson was apologetic for his actions, Martin thought that the Hendrick Motorsports ace should have taken more ownership.

“That was not good,” Mark Martin said of the fiasco. “Especially under the circumstances, I hated to see that. Honestly, I’m a huge Kyle Larson fan, but I would have liked to have seen him take more ownership than he did. He didn’t take enough ownership for me in that accident.”

However, Allgaier didn’t point fingers at anyone. He is still at the top of the Xfinity Series driver standings with 750 points to his name. 21 races into the season, the Spaulding, Illinois, native has been able to amass three wins besides 11 top-fives and 13 top-10s.

