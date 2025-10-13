Mark Martin reacts to Denny Hamlin getting emotional after matching Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR record

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin shared his reaction to Denny Hamlin's emotions after the Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed the victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hamlin took the victory at the South Point 400, matched Kevin Harvick's record, and locked himself into the Championship 4, following which he became emotional.

The #11 driver started his race from the pole position after a stellar qualifying effort on Saturday. However, he dropped to fourth place by the end of Stage 1 and remained at the same place in Stage 2.

In the final stage, Hamlin outran Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and denied teammate Chase Briscoe to take the victory. With this win, he became the first driver to ever start first and win at this track.

Following his victory, Hamlin shared his thoughts in the post-race interview, where he got emotional and teary-eyed. Explaining what the win meant to him, Hamlin, who reached 60 Cup wins and matched Kevin Harvick's record, appreciated the fans and waved at them with joy.

In a recent video uploaded by NASCAR's official X account, Hamlin's emotions were crystal clear. Martin, sharing his reaction to the raw emotions of the #11 driver, posted an update on the micro-blogging site.

Taking to his official X account, he wrote,

"Love the emotion @dennyhamlin I get it man. 🏁"

Here's Mark Martin's post on X:

As Denny Hamlin became victorious at Las Vegas, he secured his place in the final four for the first time since 2021. With this, he will be able to take a shot at the championship and perhaps take his first-ever Cup Series title in two decades of racing.

Denny Hamlin let his feelings known after Las Vegas win

Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts after claiming the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Speaking to the media, here's what he said after the race:

Denny Hamlin (11) arrives in victory lane following his victory of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

"Yeah, it definitely means a lot. This is the point where I kind of give the fans some shit, but not today. I appreciate all of you so much (tearing up). Obviously want to say hi to my dad, family back at home. All the friends that came out here for Vegas, hoping we get 60."

"I didn't think we were. Put the pedal down the last 10 laps, made it happen," Hamlin said. "I just held it down. That's all I could do, is just go for it. I felt like I had nothing to lose. Just go for it, try to punch a ticket now." (Via Motorsport.com)

Thanks to the win, Hamlin now has six victories to his name this season in 32 outings. Besides this, he registered 14 Top 5s, 17 Top 10s, and led a staggering 813 laps. Hamlin's average start position has been 12.344, and his average finish position has been 13.25.

