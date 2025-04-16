Mark Martin reacts to NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway

Mark Martin recently shared his thoughts on the return of one of NASCAR’s most historic venues, Rockingham Speedway. The track, which has previously hosted events across all three of NASCAR’s national series, is set to welcome back the Xfinity and Truck Series later this month, marking its first time on the schedule in over 12 years.

Martin’s 31-year NASCAR career ranks among the most accomplished in the sport’s history. Celebrated for his consistency and skill, the Hall of Famer earned 96 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including 40 victories in the Cup Series. Martin also has a rich history at Rockingham Speedway, where he made 36 starts and collected two wins, along with 17 top-10 finishes at the 1.017-mile D-shaped oval.

As NASCAR returns to Rockingham, 66-year-old veteran Mark Martin shared a post on X, expressing his excitement to see the historic track back on NASCAR's schedule.

Apart from Mark Martin, several legends, such as David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, and Jamie McMurray, have graced the North Carolina-based oval, leaving their mark. The next generation of NASCAR greats is now set to create history at Rockingham.

Besides getting the approval stamp from Mark Martin, the official event promoter for NASCAR's return to Rockingham, Bob Sargent also had a few words to say.

"Excitement continues to build, and this news reinforces what we knew all along – race fans are delighted to have NASCAR back at Rockingham Speedway," he said via Jayski's NASCAR silly season site.

Reports suggest that the resurgence of Rockingham sent fans into a frenzy as tickets for both races were sold out nearly a week before the race. Further making a note of this fact, Sargent added:

"When’s the last time a NASCAR Xfinity Series race was sold out of grandstand tickets? We want to thank the entire community, and the thousands of fans that have spoken with their support, to show the world NASCAR is back at The Rock."

The Truck Series race is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at 5:00 PM Eastern time, and the Xfinity Series race will be held on Saturday, April 19, with the green flag scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Mark Martin stamps his approval on NASCAR’s ‘correct playoff format’ suggestion

NASCAR’s current playoff format has sparked debate among fans and insiders. While some see it as a more competitive and fan-friendly structure, others argue it can be unfair to drivers who show consistent performance across the season.

A user on X named NASCAR Nation sparked discussion by sharing a proposed alternative format aimed at improving the current system.

"The correct playoff format is full season points. As close as the field is these days, it’s gonna be pretty rare for a guy to go to the last race with it locked up. College football is the most interesting sport because every game matters, every race would matter much more." the post was captioned

Martin agreed with the X user's opinion and wrote:

"I agree with you on this."

Will we see a change in the current playoff format, or will it remain the same? Let us know in the comments!

