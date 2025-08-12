Mark Martin reflects on how the 'biggest sponsorship in NASCAR' was also "embarrassing" for his family 

Mark Martin's association with Viagra remains one of the most memorable sponsorships in NASCAR history. But for the Hall of Famer, the deal was both a career boost and uncomfortable.

Speaking on The Spake Up Podcast with Shannon Spake, the former Roush Racing driver looked back on the 2001 partnership that became a defining part of his image on and off the track.

"I thought it was going to be Valvoline. We'd a deal contract with Jack (Roush).... before they did the deal and he was negotiating with Valvoline and Pfizer came in and paid more money. It was the biggest sponsorship in the series at that time and 2001, and so they came to me and said, 'Hey it's going to you know it's this but we told them that.. they got to do a lot about men's health," Martin recalled (0:19 onwards).

The change in sponsors came with more than just a fresh paint scheme. Pfizer's involvement included a large-scale men's health initiative, with tractor-trailers at every racetrack offering free health screenings, and nationwide TV campaigns aimed at encouraging men to undergo regular check-ups.

Team owner Jack Roush (Left) and Mark Martin (6) after the 2005 Banquet 400. Source: Getty

Mark Martin was offered a significant salary bump, but made it clear from the start that he wouldn't appear in ads, suggesting he used the product. Even with the health focus, the move brought awkward moments.

"It was embarrassing for my family. People made fun. It was a little bit embarrassing, but at the same time, it was a big deal. It brought a huge sponsorship to Roush Racing. We did a lot of good work, probably saved a few men's lives and helped them with their health and there was a lot of cool stuff. They always tried to give me samples, so I wouldn't take it," he added (2:12 onwards).

As the conversation turned lighthearted, Mark Martin joked he might take the samples now. It highlighted how attitudes toward men's health have completely changed since the early 2000s.

Mark Martin's run with the No. 6 Viagra Roush Racing Ford

Mark Martin (6 Viagra Ford) during the 2005 NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway. Source: Getty

Mark Martin's tenure at Roush Racing (now RFK Racing) spanned from 1988 to 2006. The Viagra sponsorship had a five-year deal from the 2001–2005 seasons, before AAA came on board in 2006. Before that, he had a long-standing relationship with Valvoline, which had been closely tied to his brand.

At 42 years old, when the Viagra deal began in 2001, Martin was still regarded as one of NASCAR's most consistent contenders. That year, however, was his first outside the top 10 in the final standings in more than a decade. He finished 12th without a win. A year later, he rebounded in a big way, finishing second in the championship for the fourth and final time in his career, just 38 points shy of Tony Stewart's title-winning total of 4,800 points.

Martin moved on to Ginn Racing and later Dale Earnhardt Inc., but the Viagra scheme, with its blue-and-white colors, remained one of his most recognizable cars throughout his time in NASCAR.

