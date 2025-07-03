Mark Martin’s son shares amusing childhood story of Dale Earnhardt Sr. testing his racing loyalty

Matthew Martin, son of NASCAR legend Mark Martin, recently shared a picture with the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and himself as a toddler. Mark competed in the series with the seven-time champion during the 1980s and 1990s.

Matt also joined the family racing and began racing at just seven with quarter midgets. He competed in the Bandoleros, Legends, FASTRUCK, and FASCAR series but retired in 2008 and has since started a presence on social media, where he shares 'old racing posts'. On Thursday (June 3), he posted a 1994 photograph of himself, at two years old, being held by Earnhardt Sr. before the Southern 500 and wrote:

"Dale Earnhardt holding me before the 1994 Southern 500. He asked me if he was my favorite driver 😂"

That same weekend at Darlington Raceway, Earnhardt Sr. finished second to Bill Elliott in the Southern 500. Mark, who posted a promising early season, retired mid-race with engine trouble and was credited with a 25th-place finish.

Mark finished that season second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, which he achieved a total of five times. Over his 31‑year career, Mark won 40 Cup races. He has commented on his unique relationship with Dale Earnhardt Sr. on a number of occasions.

"He was friendly with me" - Mark Martin on Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Sr. raced against each other since the 1980s. On episode 547 of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Mark talked about their rivalry and friendship.

"It was warming to me that someone of his stature would give me the time of day. He was friendly with me," Mark said (1:12:10).

"He treated me with respect on the racetrack, and especially off the racetrack. Now, we did have a couple of brush-ups, and I go into that story every once in a while as well. But he was testing me when we had those brush-ups," he added (1:18:10).

During the first episode of the Mark Martin Podcast in 2018, he shared stories of how Earnhardt would drive right beside him in practice sessions. In a particular session in Michigan, he spun Martin after Martin fought back and wrecked his car. The incident led to a series of retaliatory moves.

"We rolled out at New Hampshire, I go out and here he is. He does the same thing, and I put the wheel on him in practice. He comes in after practice and he looks at his p.r. guy and he said ‘I think Mark has had enough. That’s all. It was just playing," Mark said (via NBC Sports).

Mark also revealed that the incidents began in the early 1990s when he became a top contender in NASCAR.

