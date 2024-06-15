Martin Truex Jr. already has a potential Daytona 500 ride for 2025, courtesy of Denny Hamlin

Martin Truex Jr. may have announced his retirement, but that does not mean he is stepping away from the sport. After the #19 driver made his exit public, Joe Gibbs announced that Truex would serve as an ambassador for the JGR team and might even drive in some races. However, Denny Hamlin has proposed a counteroffer—he would field an additional 23XI Racing entry for Truex.

Fans and spectators were disappointed that they won't be able to see one of the most respected drivers in his #19 car after the 2024 season. However, Junior confirmed that he is not stepping away that easily from the possibility of driving in a few more races for JGR. He could even be open to occasional Xfinity races or perhaps another Daytona 500, a race he has not won in his 20-year span in the Cup Series.

Trending

Owing to that, Denny Hamlin has presented another definite offer to Martin Truex Jr, rather than a 'maybe' one at JGR:

Speaking to Frontstretch, Hamlin said (via X):

"I told him I will have his Daytona 500 car ready, immediately. Just tell me the word. 100 percent. I would 100 percent do that," Hamlin said [at 3:57].

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin is eager to help his teammate achieve the elusive victory, and although he believes he is quite different from Truex Jr, Hamlin still wishes he could be more like him.

Denny Hamlin wishes he were like Martin Truex Jr

For Denny Hamlin, winning is the ultimate goal—by hook or by crook. In contrast, Martin Truex Jr. has always been seen as a driver other leaders can trust on the track, as he is known for never making an unethical move. Recently, when asked about Jr's career, Hamlin responded (as quoted by Speedway Digest):

"When I think of Martin (Truex Jr.), we couldn't be more opposite. But there's no one probably more than him. He is just that type of a person. I wish I was like that, but I couldn't be more opposite."

Denny Hamlin also acknowledged that although he gave Martin Truex Jr. reasons to be angry or agitated at him due to his on-track antics several times, the #19 never did the same. Hamlin lauded the clean racing style that Truex Jr. has always maintained:

"It's hard to believe I've been teammates with him for so long as I have and I have never had a 'what the heck Martin?' moment. Never! I am sure he has said that about me in his head, because of the things I have done as his teammate, but I have never had that moment," Hamlin added.

If Truex Jr. takes up the offer made by Denny Hamlin to drive a 23XI Racing car, it might lead to another battle between the two JGR star drivers in 2025 at Daytona.