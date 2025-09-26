Martin Truex Jr. breaks silence after discovering his trophies were ‘sold’ without consent

Retired Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. came to know that some of his trophies had been sold without his consent. He took to his Instagram stories and posted about it.Martin Truex Jr. retired from full-time racing after the completion of the 2024 season. He was replaced by Chase Briscoe behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. Briscoe is one of the playoff drivers this season and is currently vying for his first Cup Series championship.Here is what Martin Truex Jr. wrote on his story about his personal memorabilia being sold without his knowledge:“It's been brought to my attention some of my trophies were for sale online. These items were sold without my knowledge. Every one of these items holds a special significance to me.”(Source: Martin Truex Jr./Instagram)In the meantime, a fan found out that Martin Truex Jr.’s Loudon the Lobster trophy from his latest victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was also listed for sale in the Race Day Authentics Facebook group. Other items for sale included a special die-cast from Toyota TRD as his retirement gift, his NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers watch, and his regular-season championship trophies.Bradley StClair, admin of Race Day Authentics, happened to be one of the buyers. However, he mentioned through a later Facebook post that he was lied to by the person who sold him Truex’s racing stuff.“The person we purchased them from worked alongside Martin for over 10 years and sold the trophies to us under the assumption he had been gifted them as he was clearing out his house,” the post read. “We have been in contact with Martin all day and we have a plan in place to get the trophies back to their rightful owner.”Martin Truex Jr. had a long and illustrious career, spanning 19 seasons in NASCAR’s premier racing series. He won 34 races at the Cup level alone, which included a Southern 500 and a pair of Coca-Cola 600s. In 2017, he won his first and only NASCAR Cup Series championship with Furniture Row Racing.Back when Martin Truex Jr. returned to Daytona for a one-off with Tricon GarageMartin Truex Jr. came out of retirement for this year’s iteration of the crown jewel Daytona 500. He drove the No. 56 Toyota for Tricon Garage in what was the first race of his post-retirement career.Also coming out of retirement will be Cole Pearn, Truex Jr.’s longtime crew chief. Pearn and Truex won 24 races in their five seasons together. It was with Pearn that Truex Jr. won his championship as well.“It’s going to be a really cool deal to be able to work with Cole and have the number 56 again,” Martin Truex Jr. said in a statement. “I really appreciate everyone at Bass Pro Shops, Tricon and Toyota helping put this together to go have some fun.”Starting the race from 39th, Martin Truex Jr. finished P38. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the 500-lap event, followed by Tyler Reddick, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Briscoe, and John Hunter Nemechek in the top five.