Martin Truex Jr explains how he made the decision of continuing with JGR: "I could not find a reason why I shouldn't keep racing”

Martin Truex Jr. recently confirmed his return to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. This decision, made public last month, put an end to the swirling rumors about Truex Jr.'s future in the sport.

The 2017 Cup Series champion, at 43 years old, has opted to continue his racing career with the team, piloting the No. 19 Toyota for another season.

Truex Jr.'s contract extension came as a welcome surprise to many fans and experts, as speculation had mounted that he might retire at the end of the current season. His choice to remain in the driver's seat, however, provides further excitement for racing enthusiasts.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Martin Truex Jr. opened up about the decision-making process behind his choice to continue racing. He admitted:

"I'm not really good at making big decisions. So that's kind of why it takes me so long."

Truex Jr. offered a glimpse into the internal deliberations that led to his commitment to another season.

"At the end of the day," Truex Jr. continued, "I couldn't find a reason why I shouldn't keep racing. That was really how simple it was."

Martin Truex Jr. gives another reason he decided to renew with JGR

One of the key factors influencing Truex Jr.'s decision was his confidence in his team and their potential for success. His unwavering belief in the competitive edge of JGR's No. 19 Toyota team played a pivotal role in his choice to stay on the track.

"I feel like we can win every week. I feel like we can win the championship this year, next year, whenever. That was really the deciding factor."

Martin Truex Jr. also acknowledged the considerable commitment required in modern NASCAR racing, emphasizing the extensive effort and time involved.

"So much goes into these things now that we didn't used to do. It's a lot of time and commitment," he explained.

Recognizing the dedication needed to remain competitive, he stressed the importance of being fully committed to the endeavor.

"I want to make sure because my team is so good that I wasn't going to half-a** it. I was gonna tell him that if I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna do it all. I'm gonna be all in."

In addition to his willingness to continue racing, Truex Jr. expressed gratitude for the support and flexibility of his team, including the coach and other key personnel.

"Luckily, the coach and everybody, Johnny, they all agreed to let me do it the way I want. It's been a lot of fun the last couple of years," he said.

As Martin Truex Jr. gears up for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, it remains to be seen if he manages to win another championship before his retirement.